Season Of Light

By Becky Siewers

BECKY SIEWERS

Although light always plays an important part of our lives, I find myself focusing more on light during the season Advent and Christmas seasons. I enjoy seeing the little town where we live decorated with all the colored or white lights. We live on a street where a family really enjoys that decorating! You will see the entire family out putting up the lights and decorations, and then each night see a stream of cars as they drive by slowly admiring the beautiful sight.

I love to sit at night in our home looking at the tree and the things I have put out for this season, the lighted nativity, the candles burning and the sparkle that comes off the cherished keepsakes that I bring out each year. This year it is wonderful to light the Advent wreath and share its meaning with our grandsons. I enjoy visiting with friends and family who have fireplaces, watching the fire as it glows and brightly fills the room with heat and the smell of burning wood. What a gift light is in our lives, what we can see, and the spiritual light that we can feel.

During the sometimes-dark days of Advent, we are waiting for the peace that comes from this season. Sometimes that darkness can overwhelm us when we think of our sinfulness. Our lives are messy; we make bad decision, get distracted from God and give into temptations. As our preparation for Christmas becomes more serious, we can be out of sorts, lose patience and sometimes be cruel to one another.

But no matter how sinful we can be as we wait in the dark, God is always there to help us find our way back to the light with his forgiveness. God’s grace in those sinful times will change our hearts and minds. Transformed by the light of Christ, we are then able to to realize who we are really meant to be in life. We can be the peace and joy in this holy season. “The darkness is passing away, and the true light is already shining” (1 John 2:8).

When Mary and Joseph took the newborn baby Jesus to the temple, Simeon felt the darkness fading as he held the true light in his arms. Even though times are still bad, dark thoughts in people’s minds, he knows as he holds this child that darkness will pass. The real presence of Christ is what we need to hold the light and learn to love all those who are a part of our lives. When we can do that, the darkness will fade away.

So as we enjoy this season, let us not forget the light that comes from our relationship with God. Sending his only son to be born a human, showing us the way we are to live. Dying for our sins so that we can find that light within ourselves to be better people.

May the glow of the Advent wreath candles, the lights of the Christmas tree and the decorated homes bring you joy – but also remind you that the greatest light we can have is that of our God and his son Jesus. “I am the Light of the world: he who follows me will not walk in darkness, but will have the light of life” (John 8:12).

May your Advent season, as you prepare for the coming of Jesus, bring you Christmas joy!