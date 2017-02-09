Hallmark Movies: Lessons For A Fuller Life

By Mary Kaye Falcony

MARY KAYE FALCONY

Ok, I will admit it; I am a Hallmark movie watcher. Many of you probably are too – but would never admit it for fear of being seen as sappy or too sentimental. Well at Mass on New Year’s Day, a fellow Hallmark watcher stepped into the light, and I was delighted.

Yes, Father fessed up during his homily and then proceeded to share why he thinks so many are drawn to this form of entertainment. As I listened to his explanation I had to agree that we watch because of the happily ever after. In those 60 or 90 minutes we are assured that everything will work out just how we envisioned it. The guy will get the girl or vice versa; estranged families will be reunited; the forgotten will be remembered; one will discover what they are searching for; transgressions will be forgiven; and those who have lost their way will return to their true north. Most would say these movies do not reflect “real life” – they are just fantasy or wishful thinking.

I differ with that assessment, and I would like to tell you why. Instead of fantasy, I think these movies depict the life that God wants us to enjoy. For me they portray our longing to be fully human, fully alive! When I was a young college student I was given a book entitled “Fully Human, Fully Alive” by Father John Powell.He spoke of five essential steps he believed may be taken that lead us in to a fuller, richer life:

To accept oneself To be oneself To forget oneself in loving To Believe To Belong

I quickly came to understand the truth that these five simple steps held for my life, and I suspect for others who take them to heart and embrace them will find the same element of truth.

As in many of these movies and in life, we find individuals (main characters) who are really hard on themselves. Happiness seems to allude them. Often it is because they have bought into the “when” game. When this happens or that happens then I can accept myself, love who I am and be happy. Father Powell acknowledges that we are not perfect, but it is good for us to accept ourselves as we are, see the good, acknowledge our imperfections, extend compassion to our self and be open to continuous self- discovery. This self- awareness serves as a sturdy foundation for a fuller life. Powell contends that once you have accepted that you are wonderfully made you are then free to be yourself. Thomas Merton, in his essay “Things in Their Identity,”speaks to this notion as well – that once we no longer wear our protective ‘masks” and allow the truth of ourselves to be known, the more we resemble who God has created us to be – our true self, a more perfect reflection of the one who created us.

As we find confidence and stability in these revelations we are able extend the love, care and acceptance we have afforded ourselves to others. Life is no longer about me but instead about “them;” and sacrifices made on another’s behalf adds meaning and purpose to one’s life. This meaning is found in what Viktor Frankl calls “a specific vocation or mission in life.” As Christians, that mission is found in our pursuit of holiness as we strive to live out our lives as Disciples of Christ.

The fifth step Powell speaks of is the need to belong. Each of us can agree that we all long for a place where we feel accepted, appreciated and cherished. A fuller life is found when we experience this sense of community. Individuals flourish when their presence is desired and their absence is mourned.

I suspect many of you might be saying about now, “really you got all that while watching a Hallmark movie?” And my answer is a resounding YES! Here is the beauty about our God: He is everywhere, present at all times and always speaking. Take some time for yourself, pop some popcorn, curl up in a comfy chair, sit back, relax and watch a Hallmark movie. Look and see if you, too, find the essentials of a fuller life wrapped in the characters, the challenges they face and choices that lead them to happily ever after.

