Walk In A Crucified World With A Resurrected Heart

By Kathy Gallo

At an annual RCIA retreat before Lent, Lloyd Young, RCIA catechist from Holy Rosary parish in Evansville, gave a talk to the catechumens and candidates of the diocese about his journey through RCIA. Lloyd’s journey to Catholicism started during Lent, and he has a marvelous way of expressing his love for Lent proudly, “I love Lent!!” He keeps reminding all listening of this fact proudly and with humor and, though there is laughter, he is right. There is just something about Lent!

I think many of us love Lent. The love of Lent drives many to church on Ash Wednesday when they may not go any other time. If those who study behavior are right there is something we “get” from Lent. We know we need the season of Lent. We love the symbolism of ashes. Could it be that Lent gives us a new way of seeing – a new perspective that enables us to recognize the Risen Christ in our midst?

This Sunday, the fourth Sunday of Lent, we hear the story of the man born blind. He knew nothing of Jesus yet accepted the gift of sight. Without seeing Jesus the blind man was healed. This was very disturbing to those who witnessed this healing. It became evident that the man born blind could see better than those who always had their sight.

Recently there was a segment on the news about the reunion of a father in the military with his son. His son was about seven months old and had never been able to see his father due to a problem with his eyes. This time he was able to wear specially made glasses that allowed him to see his father for the first time. This little guy could not take his eyes off of his father. He was in rapt attention to his every move. At the end he just snuggled into his father like only babies can snuggle. It was very moving.

Lent is a reminder that there are times of darkness woven throughout life – the death of a loved one, loss of a job, loss of a dream, unexpected change, sickness, loneliness, the suffering of others. All of these experiences can blind us to the presence of God. St. Mother Teresa experienced this darkness. St. John of the Cross experienced this darkness. All of us do. And yet Sts. Mother Teresa and John of the Cross never lost the perspective of resurrection.

No matter who we are or what we do we can be blind to the presence of God in our lives. During Lent we are called to go deeper into the Paschal Mystery…the life, death and resurrection of Jesus. These 40 days of Lent reinforce the perspective we need all year long. Lent reinforces what it is to live with a hopeful heart in dark times.

At this mid-point of Lent we know Easter is coming. We look forward to the “end of the story” that we know through faith. Jesus shows us who God is and reveals what we are called to be – people who care about our friends; people who weep with those who grieve; people who are authentic; people who are gentle-hearted, and hunger and thirst for justice; merciful and pure in heart; peacemakers who stand up for what is right. Jesus shows us God.

We live Lent aware of the desert of loneliness and impending death, looking forward to the Resurrection. Lent is a reminder of our vulnerability, our mortality and the priorities we want to remember at all times.

As Catholics we practice the disciplines of prayer, fasting and almsgiving knowing that these practices sharpen our resurrection perspective. They enable us to find hope in times of darkness. Then we are able to walk in a crucified world with a resurrected heart.