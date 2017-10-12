The Great Gift And Great Gain

By Mary Kaye Falcony

“At dusk weeping comes for the night; but at dawn there is rejoicing.” –Psalm 30:6

Do you believe that God speaks through the Scriptures and that, in the hearing, we experience God’s self- communication personally? I suspect that many of you are responding to that question with a resounding yes – and the reason for your yes is because you have personally had this experience.

For some, what you receive may come during silent prayer; and for others, the revelation come more gradually and be revealed in everyday occurrences through people or circumstances that present themselves in your life. However it makes its way to you, it is readily recognized when it makes an appearance. It often brings with it insight, understanding, healing or even a challenge to look at something with new eyes.

There is no mistaking it; God is present, entering your life and fulfilling the promise to be with you always!

As the following two scripture passages were proclaimed from the ambo on a Sunday, God broke through and caught me off guard. As I listened, I knew the words from the prophet Isaiah and Saint Paul were luring me into dialogue, but I questioned if I was able or willing to enter just yet.

During the remainder of Mass and throughout the rest of my week, I continued to bump into these verses.

“For my thoughts are not your thoughts, nor are your ways my ways, says the Lord.” –Isaiah 55: 8

“Christ will be magnified in my body, whether by life or death. For me life is Christ, and death is gain. If I go on living in the flesh, that means fruitful labor for me.” –Philippians 1: 20-22

I wanted to hesitate. I did not feel I was prepared to go where I suspected I was to be led, but I think I was more fearful of what would be lost if I held back. So each time these verses entered my thoughts, I allowed them to stay and bring me to the place I was being lead.

It has been a difficult a year for our family. In August of 2016 we lost my mom; and this August; we lost Joe’s mom. It is a rather stark reality when you know you no longer have anyone to call “mom.” I know this is an experience we all share. I am sure that, tucked away in our subconscious, we know it will happen – we will exist in the world without our parents physically present. Even though this may be the case, I don’t know even then whether we can prepare for such a great loss or reconcile ourselves to it.

Many of us find death an odd and confusing experience. As believers who have immersed ourselves in the waters of baptism and entered into the paschal mystery, we stand firm in the hope and promise of eternal life with Christ. This is our reality – not some lofty notion. As Paul, we know in the depths of our hearts this is our greatest desire and our unspoken longing. Yet when someone we love dies, our hearts break and the pain we feel is often indescribable. It is difficult to see this event through any other lens but our own. However, this is exactly what both Isaiah and Saint Paul’s words challenged me to do – to think and to see differently.

God has brought me to the place that brings with it a new perspective – one that brings comfort in the midst of pain and sadness. Those who have transitioned to eternal life in Christ now enjoy the “greatest gain” that Paul speaks of. I can’t help but be happy and rejoice in knowing that their lives, which spoke of and witnessed to Jesus’ unconditional love, are now enveloped in His loving gaze. Isn’t that what we pray for, for those we love?

It was easy for me to lose sight of this view in the midst of grief; but as he made himself present, I was able to shift my focus. It may be short-lived; I don’t know. But here and now, I choose to see the gift and gain. The beauty of our mom’s lives – all they are and will continue to be for those who knew and loved them – is the great gift; and for now, it will serve as our “great gain!”

For all those who grieve a loss, be assured that God is near; be vigilant and confident, for he has promised that those who mourn will be comforted!