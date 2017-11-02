Families Are Our Strength

By Becky Siewers

I recently attended the funeral of a man who, with his wife, raised a family of 15 children. I find that totally amazing, but this family made it work. During the homily, we learned that the family wasn’t able to do some things, but managed to have fun. Camping trips looked like a caravan as the family traveled, taking all things needed, including a freezer! You had to smile hearing this story but also marvel at how these parents were determined to make memories for their family no matter the obstacles.

Families come in all shapes and sizes, colors and nationalities, blended; and there are our parish families. But the important thing is, families are gifts from God. Sometimes families face the challenges of illnesses, financial issues and, sadly, relationship problems. All these challenges can put a strain on families; but when a family trusts in God, the answers come so much easier. We find strength in God and one another.

I am the oldest of four in my family. For as long as I can remember, my Dad suffered from stomach problems. He worked as much as he could, but Mom also had to work so they could make ends meet. We didn’t have a lot, but they made sure we had all the basic needs. Mom and Dad set an example for us by not complaining and showing us how to work hard and appreciate what we did have. This included our commitment to Church. I know, now as an adult, it helped me to be a better faith-filled person. My Grandma played a key part in my spiritual life; sometimes grandparents can do that. I take my role today as “Mamaw” very seriously. I hope I will leave the same importance of God with my grandchildren as my Grandma did with me.

So many families are victims of brutality, abuse and war; children lose their parents, and parents lose their children. Some children are abandoned, some families are homeless, and sometimes the world does not seem to be going as well for families as God had planned. We need to pray for these families and help them find a better way to live – a better world where there is peace, love and understanding. We need to open our eyes and our hearts so that we are doing all we can for our own families and those who are suffering in any way.

Our families grow as we marry, and they grow as we have children and grandchildren. Traditions are created and passed on from generation to generation. My brother lives in Texas, and he became adamant last year that my sisters and I to come visit for a weekend this past year. As we know, with our busy schedules, that can take a little bit of work; but we made it happen. We had a great time remembering and laughing, just being together. It’s important to keep that bond of family, and I look forward to planning something for this next year for all of us to be together again.

The important thing to remember is what we know of the Holy Family and the example they set for us. Some days, family life is very complicated. It is then we pray for the courage to get things right, to understand the needs of one another, the struggles each one of us has, and how God wants each family to find joy and happiness in being family. We are only as strong as we choose to be; we need to find strength in one another by being kind, caring, forgiving and respectful. I felt blessed that day at the funeral because I was reminded of how a family makes life work. So let us thank God for families, no matter what they might be, where they are or who they might be. Family is God’s love in action!