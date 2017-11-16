I Am A Child Of God

By Mary Kaye Falcony

When I first served as a director of religious education, many years ago ,I was very fortunate to be able attend conferences, workshops and retreats. I heard many wonderful presenters who shared good information, great wisdom and valuable insights about the faith and ministry.

However, there was one individual who left a lasting impression and taught a powerful lesson that I will never forget. Often, presenters are introduced with long lists of educational accomplishments, titles acquired, books and articles written, and some personal information. At one particular conference, there was a stark departure from that normal practice.

Instead, all that was offered as an introduction of the speaker were these words “please welcome our presenter.” As this gentleman took the stage and looked over the crowd, this is what he offered as an introduction: “The most important and only thing you really need to know about me is that I am a child of God.” He proceeded to tell us that when he was growing up, his mom told him that this will always be the most important title he would ever have and to never forget that everyone he would ever meet will hold this title as well. He spoke of the great gift this has been to him – this is his starting place with all those he encounters and the lens he challenges himself to see through as he journeys through life.

What he said impacted me so greatly that I never wanted to forget what he had shared and a few months later I came upon something that would serve as my daily reminder. If you come to the Catholic Center and find your way to the second floor, meander down the hallway and turn left at the first large opening of office dividers; that is where you will find me most days. On the wall behind my computer hangs a picture of a small child with a caption that reads “Each of us matters to God.”

That picture has hung in each of my ministry sites in Evansville for some 27 years now. As I look at it each day, I have come to realize that this picture has helped me regain my memory more times than I would like to admit.

I am a child of God, and so is everyone I encounter each and every minute of every single day!

As we end this liturgical year it too challenges us to always remember who we are and who we belong to. The themes of the end times and the second coming of Christ beckon us to be vigilant in our daily living for “we know not the hour”. We must be the bridesmaids who are prepared, living in a way that will allow us to understand the “joy” we may experience in this life but always have in our sight the entrance to the banquet hall. In the Rule of St. Benedict he tells his monks to “Keep death always before your eyes” Chapter 4, 47. I think this rule brings with it the challenge of mindful living and the daily recognition to take the opportunity to live well. Do not let yourself become distracted. Do not allow this world to tell you what is of value or importance. Do not allow this world to tell you who you are to be for you know in the depths of your heart you are… “A Child of God” that longs to live every day in the fullness of that reality.

Behind my computer you will find another picture hanging by Brian Andreas with these words “I’ve always liked the time before dawn because there’s no one around to remind me who I’m supposed to be, so it’s easier to remember who I am” I hope in the coming weeks as we conclude this liturgical year that you find time (your before dawn)to reflect on the Sacred Scripture that invites you to remember you are precious in his sight for you are his child .