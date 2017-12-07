Follow Your Star

By Becky Siewers

My husband and I recently went to see a movie with our grandsons and their parents that was entitled “The Star.” It was a form of the Nativity story, loosely adapted and told through the eyes of the animals, but still gave the real meaning of Christmas. What stood out to me was the emphasis that was put on the star that eventually led everyone to the manager where the new King was born. I never really thought much about that star until I saw this movie.

The angel appeared to Mary and told her she was to be the mother of Jesus, and she accepted the news in a humble and loving way. After the angel left, she walked to the window and saw the star in the sky. Each time someone gazed at the star during the movie, it got a little brighter. After she told Joseph about being the parents of this baby, he was hesitant; but he walked to the window and saw the star. The troubled look on his face disappeared as the angel spoke to him. It was as if the star gave each of them the courage and strength they would need to complete this undertaking that would change the world. We, too, are faced with challenges that we sometimes question and wonder if we can complete, but God gives us the same courage and strength through a “star” he puts in our lives.

The main animal characters in the movie were a donkey named “Bo” and his sidekick, a very funny white dove, who had their own plans for life. But after the donkey met Mary, he knew he had a much bigger role in life. He first had to protect Mary and her baby from the bad guy, who along with some mean dogs were on a mission to find her and make sure the new King would not be born. He would also carry Mary to that manger on the night of the birth of Jesus. The donkey also saw the star and knew what direction he must take – to follow the star to that very special place and change his thinking of what is really important.

The three wise men were also on a mission to find this new King by following this star. Their camels were also a part of this story; and though hilarious at times, they, too, along with their masters, felt the importance of this star. Even when they had a chance to escape and be free, they stayed because they knew their job was to take the wise men to the stable by following that star. It reminded me of how, at times, I would like to “flee” from what is too hard or doesn’t give me the freedom I want. But instead, if I am going to be a true follower of Jesus, sacrifices have to be made.

As each innkeeper turned Mary and Joseph away, it was the star, growing brighter and brighter, that led them to the stable where their baby would be born. The animals who lived in the stable had been watching this star too; and when they realized what was going to happen, they got busy cleaning the stable and making a soft bed for Jesus to be laid in after his birth. I loved the idea of using these animals, in their simple ways, to remind me of the great thing that was about to happen – the birth of Jesus. He was born to save us from our sins. Bad became good in the movie and I have to admit, I got very teary as that star, shining so brightly on the baby Jesus in that manager, was shown with all these animals surrounding him. I highly recommend this humbling movie; it will remind you, too, of the importance of that star and what it did that special night. So during this Advent season, look for your “star” to guide you to what you can be for our God.