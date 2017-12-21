Gift Of Light

By Mary Kaye Falcony

“Long, long before tomorrow, though it was most certainly since yesterday, in a village tucked beneath the bountiful covers of a land simply called Sometime, there lived a potter by the name of Nicholas and his wife Christina….”

This is the beginning of a story that became an Advent must-read for me many years ago. This story holds a timeless richness and shared wisdom that are treasures for those who truly dare to enter in to it. I would love to share it with you as you experience this season of great light.

The story is about a young married couple who had no children of their own, but had so much love to share their fellow townspeople naturally felt drawn to them and their home. In time they became family.

There was something very special about this couple and what was offered in this place. Each who entered knew they would find acceptance, understanding and a love with no conditions.

Many who came were in need of healing. “There were many who came in darkness. Those chained in the darkness of fear or loneliness. Those finding themselves in the darkness of illness or growing death. There were those that were forgotten or not understood. Those whom no one would forgive. Those in grief and in pain.”

Each would be offered “a jar of light” – a priceless gift that had been sealed with a dream in the hopes that recipients would know that the light would always be there to break through their darkness and sustain them.

Christina and Nicholas generously shared this gift of light with the townspeople for many years. They didn’t exactly understand why they did this, but they knew it was good and must be done!

Even though this brought great joy to their lives, as they grew older Nicholas worried about who would continue to collect the jars of light, seal them with a dream and offer the light to those in need.

Nicholas’ and Christina’s worry has always been the most poignant part of the story for me. As I read the story each year, I am reminded that I, too, have my “jars of light” to share.

As Christians, we are often referred to as people of “The Light” and rightly so; we believe that 2,000 years ago, the Son of God broke through the darkness of our humanity and offers a light that will sustain us for all eternity. I tell myself that, especially at this time of year, I need to examine what that really means to me on a personal level as I live out my life as His disciple.

How does this reality (the light within) change the way I live out my family life as wife and mom or in the communities I find myself apart of; work, church and neighborhood? Does my light shine brightly for others when they need a place away from their darkness?

I think it takes courage to be light. “A man named John was sent from God. He came for testimony, to testify to the light, so that all might believe through him.” John came with a message that many did not want to hear and many rejected. He knew the gift he offered was one that people longed for.

He risked it all to lead them to the light. Two thousand years later we see so many who are still searching for meaning and purpose in their lives. As witnesses of the light, we have a gift to offer – one that never was meant to be kept for ourselves but, instead, is meant to be shared.

This is the where the story of Nicholas and Christina ends; or maybe I should say where it truly begins. After the deaths of Nicholas and Christina, the townspeople mourned their loss and recognized that the couple had given all they had to give – the shelves were empty, no jars were left to be shared.

It was then that they came to understand that it was the light that had been given to each of them that would remain forever! They each broke open their jars; the dream was lifted out, and pieces of light were joined and illumined the darkness.