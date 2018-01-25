Fraternal Correction

By Brenda Hopf

“Fraternal correction is not the outcome of irritation at another’s faults, or of offended pride or wounded vanity. Love is the only possible motive for fraternally correcting our neighbor.”–St. Jose Maria Escriva.

As I read the above quote, it occurred to me that the thought of St. Jose Maria Escriva and the guidelines of a new safety program at my workplace have some similarities. The basic concept of the new program is that we all look out for one another in regard to working safely. Every employee is strongly encouraged to participate by filling out a safety audit sheet on a regular basis. The employee filling out the audit sheet is to observe a co-worker as the person performs his/her job task and fill in answers to specific criteria on the audit sheet. When the audit is complete the observer is to share with his/her co-worker what has been documented. This conversation is to include any concerns observed and at least two positive points as outlined on the audit sheet. The audit sheet is then submitted to the employee team running the program to be reviewed to determine if further action is needed to correct any safety concerns.

The program has been very successful in addressing and correcting many safety issues. One key rule is that no matter what is observed, an employee cannot receive disciplinary action from the company for performing an unsafe act observed during one of these safety audits. The reason for the audit is not about passing judgment but about sincerely caring about the safety of all employees. I believe this amiable, non-threatening approach has been key to the success the program has garnered.

While St. Jose Maria Escriva’s thought does not give a specific outline as to how we might fraternally correct someone, the motive of love alludes to an approach of gentleness that radiates with mercy. Similar to the safety program I described, we are looking out for our fellow humans in an amiable, non-threatening and merciful spirit based on our sincere concern for the other person’s well-being.

Fraternal correction is without a doubt a very important virtue that we, as Christians, have an obligation to act upon. Unfortunately, this spiritual work of mercy is often avoided because society shames us into believing that what others do is “none of our business” even if we feel another person’s spiritual well-being in is danger. If we approach someone about the danger of sin we are looked at as if we are being judgmental and/or self-righteous.

I will admit that it is that fear of being viewed as judgmental and/or self-righteous that makes me a little uneasy when I watch a fellow co-worker doing his/her job. Likewise, I tend to turn my back when it comes to fraternal correction for this same reason. However, this does not excuse my Christian obligation to lovingly help others reach their eternal reward in heaven.

Like myself, I hope you will find St. Jose Maria Escriva’s quote intriguing. It has awakened in me a new awareness of a Christian virtue that I seldom consider. What if each one of us took this spiritual work of mercy to heart and approached it with sincere love and concern for one another? Could we make a difference the world? Probably. Would we meet with some resistance? Likely. But would souls be saved? No doubt. Is the effort worth saving even one soul? You bet. Let us pray for the strength to overcome our fears and approach fraternal correction for what it really is—a sincere act of merciful love.

Brenda Hopf is a member of Divine Mercy Parish in Dubois County and also contributes to the “Sharing the Load” column in The Message.