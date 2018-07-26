Encountering Christ In Our Communities

By Mary Kaye Falcony

“As I have done for you, you should also do” ( John 13:15).

The scripture passage above finds its way to us during Lent as we hear Jesus’ commands to the 12 apostles during the Last Supper. Discipleship demands participation – ongoing communication with our God through the Word, intimate union through the reception of the Eucharist and dedication as a witness of faith to the world through our service.

In our diocesan pastoral letter, “Called to Missionary Discipleship and Conversion,” we also are reminded that “outreach of service is the natural consequence or effect of the transforming grace of the Word and Sacrament in the life of the believer. Authentic service stems from a spirit of stewardship, of giving back in thanksgiving for the many blessings and gifts of God in one’s life.”

During this year’s Formation Day on Aug 25, we will look at how we as catechists can introduce children, teens and adults to the Corporal Works of Mercy; the many facades of service; and, finally, aid in the discovery of our individual gifts, charisms and virtues, which will allow each of us to engage more fully in His mission.

St. Teresa of Avila reminds us:

“Christ has no body but yours; no hands, no feet on earth but yours; yours are the eyes with which he looks compassion on this world; yours are the feet with which he walks to do good; yours are the hands, with which he blesses all the world.”

This year, our keynote speaker is Kevin Dowd, a doctoral candidate in theology and education at Boston College. He holds a master’s degree in religious education from B.C., and a bachelor’s degree from Harvard.

After college, Dowd volunteered for two years with Capuchin Youth and Family Ministries in Garrison, N.Y., as a member of the Capuchin Franciscan Volunteer Corps. He has taught religious education at various parishes to various age groups, as well as teaching in both public and Catholic school systems.

Currently, Dowd teaches Catholic Social Justice at Anna Maria College, and he writes a weekly blog for Bayard Publishing, which can be found at www.gospelweeklies.com/blog.

Dowd is a dynamic and engaging presenter. Attendees will enjoy his warmth, sense of humor, and the depth of his insights in regard to the inseparable bond of the Eucharistic celebration and our mission to serve.

The schedule for the day appears at the right. There will also be vendors available throughout the day allowing attendees to view current resources. An expanded version of the schedule, description of sessions, listing of presenters and registration may be found at www.evdio.org/formation-day.html