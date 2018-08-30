It's Time To Smile

By Brenda Hopf

A few months ago, anew task was added to my job that required me to leave the familiar confines of my department to go to another area of the factory to gather material. As an introvert, I am never particularly comfortable with changes that involve interaction with people with whom I am not familiar; but as is the case many times in life, I did not have a choice. I had to bite the bullet and head into unfamiliar territory.

Over time I became more comfortable with my new task, eventually realizing that there was one thing in particular that had helped me as I entered into these uncharted waters—God’s gift of a smile that I shared as I did my work. It is amazing how the simple gesture of a smile can connect you to another human being. As I ventured into this new work area I smiled at the people I passed in the aisles. It was my way of making a connection with them, which ultimately led to me being comfortable enough to ask them for help when I needed it. This eventually led to them asking me my name and I learned their names as well. We now smile at one another as we meet in other areas of the factory during the workday.

I was reminded just recently of the power of this beautiful gift of a smile as I once again ventured into unfamiliar territory, attending mass outside my home parish of Divine Mercy. At the invitation of a friend, my husband Jerry and I went on a “road trip” to Evansville, attending Saturday evening mass at Saint Mary and John Parish, Saint Mary Church campus. From the beginning of mass to the end I could not help but notice the ever-present smile on the face of the celebrant, Father Benny Chacko. I just kept thinking to myself that this guy never quits smiling. As mass was about to conclude, but before the final blessing, Father Benny came front and center and announced, “It is time to smile!” I immediately burst into a smile and nearly laughed out loud as the pure joy and love that emanated from Father Benny was so contagious. He invited us to turn to one another and smile. The response was instantaneous as everyone did just that. Some parishioners even added the words, “Jesus loves you” to their greeting as Father Benny asked us to take our smiles beyond the walls of the church building and share them with everyone possible as we went about our daily business in the coming week.

At that moment I realized that no matter what our circumstance in life, no matter if we are shy or outgoing, sad or happy, we have a tool given to us by God to reach out to others that does not require the use of words. It is something so simple that can have a tremendous impact—the simple but powerful gesture of God’s gift of a smile.

Let’s fill the world with love and beauty as Saint Mother Teresa encourages and share the gift of a smile with everyone we meet!

In the words of Father Benny Chacko, “It is time to smile!”

Brenda Hopf is a member of Divine Mercy Parish in Dubois County and also contributes to the “Sharing the Load” column in The Message.