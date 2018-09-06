The Virtue Of Hospitality

“If we are awake, if we are attentive, we will perceive the hunger for belonging in the other.” – Fr. Robert Morneau

When I was a youngster I can remember being over the moon with excitement when my parents announced that they would be having company from out of town. I think I loved it so much because of all the special preparations I knew would begin in anticipation of their arrival.

Gatherings were planned, special food prepared (usually their favorites that they did not have since their last visit), special treats like pop and chips would be purchased, and time off work would be requested to accommodate all the festivities. The best part, though, was when our guests finally arrived. No one in the family missed one minute of time that could be spent with them.

These are some of my fondest childhood memories; and even though I did not realize it then, I know now that I was being given an example of the virtue of hospitality. My immediate and extended family modeled what it looks like to make time and space for people in your life, provide a place that is welcoming and be attentive to the needs of another. I also came to understand that to welcome another in this way was truly an expression of love.

The type of welcome described above was not limited to just out-of-town guests but was common practice for anyone who would grace our home with their presence. It was very rare for company to come announced; usually it was a visit because they were in the neighborhood or on our side of town and wanted to stop by to catch up. My parents never seemed to find these visits intrusions but, instead, welcome opportunities to stop whatever they were doing to put on a pot of coffee; put sweets on a plate; and enjoy their guests’ company. The practice was not just reserved for extended family, but included neighbors, co- workers, friends and many times individuals whose circumstances brought them to our lives only for a short time.

Think back to a time that you experienced this type of hospitality – where you were cared for, someone delighted in your presence and you knew without a doubt that you held a special place in the hearts of those that welcomed you. Is this not just the best feeling? I imagine that, since the beginning of time, this is the longing that resides in every human heart – to know you are somebody, that you matter and you are loved!

St. Mother Teresa tells us that “Being unwanted, unloved, uncared for, forgotten by everybody. I think that is a much greater hunger, a much greater poverty than the person who has nothing to eat.” There is much truth here that we, as disciples of Christ, must pay special attention to.

I remember accompanying a group of students to a homeless shelter in town. Before they set out to prepare and serve a meal, they met with a staff member who spoke to them about the organization’s mission and who they would be meeting. As she gave instructions, thanked them for their willingness to be there and for generosity of providing a meal, she spoke to the most important thing that they would provide that day – their presence! She said, “do not miss the chance to look each person you meet today in the eye, introduce yourself, have a conversation; if they offer their story, just listen and be sure to share a smile.”

Hospitality has never been about mere tangible things that we may offer. It has always been about offering our presence; an offering of love. We have been given this example to follow since the time of Abraham, as he welcomed his heavenly guests, and more fully through the life of Christ. Let us always keep in mind that every woman, man and child we meet longs to be welcomed. Let us not disappoint; welcome all as Christ!