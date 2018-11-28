The God Of Surprises

By Mary Kaye Falcony

As another Advent season approaches I can’t help but think … what will make this one meaningful? What might I do differently that will lead me to a deeper more profound experience of this spiritual season? How might I challenge myself to look at this season with “new eyes?” How do I discover the treasure that is waiting to be revealed?

Do any of you ask yourselves similar questions as another Advent is about to make its appearance? I think many of us pose these questions of ourselves because we don’t want to miss it! Miss what you might ask; the opportunity for our very ordinary lives to be transformed. We are not looking for spectacular, but we are longing for significant!

I have my Advent plan in place. I am going to do the daily readings and reflections; reach out in more intentional way to friends, family and strangers; make more time for prayer; and definitely read that book on spiritual growth that I bought a few months ago. All these are good things and make for a richer Advent season. But if I am going to be honest, the significant, meaningful, eye-opening treasure that is revealed most often for me has never been revealed from the plans I put in place – but always has come as a surprise in the most ordinary circumstance of my life. I love the God of surprises!

This year my Advent surprise came early. Two weeks ago I attended two days of reflection entitled “Re-encountering Mary,”and my surprise blessing appeared as an image shared by one of the presenters. The piece of art was created by Corby Eisbacher and is titled “Jump for Joy- Mary and Elizabeth.” The image of Mary and Elizabeth is captivating because it has brought to life the pure joy and delight of two women who are fully engaged in what is unfolding in their lives.

In spite of the trepidation that accompanies each of them in their circumstance they move past it all to embrace the gift each has been given. As I gazed at the portrait I was seeing a new Mary, one that I had not encountered before; her face was radiant, and the words of her Magnificat danced in her eyes and inhabited the stance she bore. I am not sure why this image of Mary never entered my consciousness before, but it certainly has illuminated for me a new place to be with her – and her with me. My past encounters have always been when I have sought motherly wisdom, needed her intercession, or faced my own struggles as a wife and a mother. I am grateful for this significant experience because it will challenge me to very different conversations –more intimate, more joyful!

When I listen to the Gospel for Dec. 23, (Luke 1:39-45, Mary visits Elizabeth) during Mass, I know the image that I will see in my mind’s eye will be very different than what I have envisioned in the past. I will thank God that once again something that was hidden from my sight has been revealed, and that once again that something very ordinary has been a source of spiritual growth and transformation.

I am confident that there is an Advent surprise for each of you waiting to be revealed. My hope is that you may fully enter into this season; do not be fooled – pay attention, don’t miss it! The surprising and significant may be disguised in the small and inconspicuous. God has been known to do His most profound work with the most modest of materials and most common of situations. May you have a joyful and fruitful Advent.