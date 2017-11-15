Good News In The Presence Of Jesus

By Zoe Cannon

“What we have seen and heard we proclaim to you also, so that you too may have fellowship with us; and indeed our fellowship is with the Father, and with His Son Jesus Christ. These things we write, so that our joy may be made complete.” –1 Jn 1:3-4

The first book of John, entitled “The Incarnation of the Word of Life,” tells us how important it is to have a close relationship with Jesus, and our responsibility to communicate the Truth of His teachings. Seeking the Word of God can bring clarity to chaos, and peace to a very agitated world!

The apostles testified that Jesus was indeed human as well as God, and therefore God could be touched. The presence of Jesus on earth gave us life. The True Presence of Christ in the Eucharist gives us the wondrous touch of God for our body. Jesus knows the value of His humanity to us.

"I will not leave you desolate; I will come to you. I am with you always, to the close of time.” –Mt. 28:20

Just as we need Jesus in our lives; the gift of our presence to others is necessary to build up God’s Kingdom – the Church!

We live at a time when information can be accessed in an instant, and communicating anywhere in the world is literally at our fingertips. Sophisticated technology makes many things possible. But, is the power retrieved in these communication tools obscuring our judgment? The world is divided, and the way we get our information may be at the core of all the discord.

I researched some history about broadcast news. Be mindful of how rapidly our world of communication has changed. In the 1940’s there were three major news-broadcasting firms that evolved from progressive radio news. Each provided a 10-minute weekly program. In 1960, networks began 30-minute broadcasts with men like Walter Cronkite, who closed each evening with, “And that’s the way it is.” His word was widely trusted. The mission of every newscast was to unify the country with information about current events.

The first transpacific satellite broadcast of a prerecorded address from the President of the United States to Japan was preempted by a special report. It was Nov. 22, 1963, and the hour-old story recounted the shooting and death of President Kennedy in Dallas, Texas.

The global system and interconnected computer network was commissioned in the 1960’s by the United States Federal Government. In the 1990’s, the transition of the modern Internet and email began to rapidly advance communication.

“Social media” began in 1997; and by 2000, its services were incorporated into every aspect of life with no centralized governance. When digital trends and social networking began, the most remote areas of the world were hearing about Facebook and Twitter. Today, hundreds of television-broadcast companies and cable networks vie for our business in a competitive industry that entertains us 24 hours a day, every day of the week.

Are we training our children to be genuine communicators? Human presence and touch are essential for survival. Infants need warm, human touch to thrive, and toddlers realize that a mother’s kiss takes pain away. The trend toward social isolation online is a real threat to our society. Remarks shared on social media that contain detailed information that would never be shared face-to-face offend people. Your loving presence is a generous gift. Life is enhanced when we give each moment fully to God and His creation. I write these things so that your joy may be made complete! “And that’s the way it is!” Amen!