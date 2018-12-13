Prepare With The Light Of Christ In Your Home

By Zoe Cannon

Zoe Cannon

“Lord, I am not worthy to have you enter under my roof; only say the word and my servant will be healed” (Matthew 8:8).

In this gospel passage from Matthew, Jesus is entering the city of Capernaum when a centurion approaches with a request to heal a paralyzed servant in his home. Jesus offers to visit and cure the suffering man, but the centurion is concerned that his home is not worthy for Jesus to enter. This military officer, who himself has great authority over many men, understands that only words from Jesus are needed to heal the suffering servant. Is your faith in God unshakable, or is it reliant on trusting the things of this world?

We are in Advent, a time to prepare for the coming of Jesus. The arrival of this notable “King of all Kings” is something we should think about every day. Jesus desires to enter into our lives, but our hearts and souls must be ready to receive Him! Repentance of sin and our faith in Jesus are inseparable. The Sacrament of Reconciliation provides healing and grace for our daily journey. This unique aspect of Catholicism is an opportunity for absolution of our offenses against God and one another, which reconciles the community of the Church.

The teachings from Jesus in the gospels are not simply messages from a holy man speaking about God, but the Son of God communicating for His Father. God reveals Truth in Sacred Scripture by the power of the Holy Spirit, but our culture is not accepting the message. Mother Angelica once said, “It’s your obligation to speak the truth, and everyone can either take it or leave it. But truth must be in us. We live in such poverty of the truth today.”

Our society is divided about many issues; the truth in the teachings of Jesus should never be removed from what God created. This message needs to be communicated. There are incredible resources faithful to the teaching of the Magisterium of the Catholic Church, which enhance our knowledge of Truth. A Catholic family should have a copy of the New American Bible and the Catechism of the Catholic Church, because our homes are the best place to begin sharing!

The Truth of Christ’s Real Presence in the Eucharist is a great gift to us! This spiritual nourishment is a treasured mystery, and the Catholic Church has never wavered in her clarification of the words Jesus shared at the Last Supper, “This is my body, which will be offered up for you.” So why do only 30 percent of Catholics believe in the Real Presence? If this statistic is true, then we do live in poverty of truth with a crisis of faith.

There is hope for renewal of our hearts during Advent. When we recite these words before Holy Communion we are professing firm faith, “Lord, I am not worthy for you to enter under my roof, but only say the word and my soul shall be healed.”

During the remaining days of Advent, prepare with the light of Christ entrusted to you through baptism. Continue the adventure to Christmas day by making your home worthy to receive the King! Christmas is one of the most important days of the Church year; it is the feast of the incarnation, God becoming flesh. Please remember that the Christmas Season begins with the vigil Masses on Christmas Eve and concludes on the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord – this liturgical year on Jan. 13, 2019 – so you have plenty of time to make your home shine. Amen!