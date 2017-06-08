Attention: Scott Whitehouse Loved Us All

By

TIM LILLEY

It should come as no surprise to anyone who knew him that Scott Whitehouse wrote his own obituary.

I met Scott Whitehouse less than four years ago, but quickly began feeling like I’d known him my whole life. He embodied an undeniable spirit of love – God’s love – for everyone and everything in his world.

I felt it every time I was around him – including the Easter Triduum this year, our last time together.

He was weak, but refused to give in. Instead, he chose to savor every moment he had with his diocesan family. And clearly – to me, at least – he viewed the good people of our 12 counties as his extended family.

Mater Dei High School President Dr. Tad Dickel has noted that Scott wanted to make sure the entire Mater Dei family knew that he loved them. I believe we can take that a step further. I am certain that Scott wants everyone reading these words to know that he loved them. He loved the people of this diocese and counted as a wonderful blessing the opportunity to travel across our 12 counties with three different bishops as master of ceremonies.

He would light up in the sacristy at St. Benedict Cathedral when Bishop Charles C. Thompson or Bishop-Emeritus Gerald A. Gettelfinger entered before a Mass he was serving. He greeted them warmly, visited with them and made sure they had what they needed for the Mass.

Clearly, he was the same with the students he taught for decades at Mater Dei. He prepared them for life and for the path to Heaven as best as he could, always with the loving view of someone who cared for them and wanted nothing but the best for them – and from them.

Over the past 12-18 months, it was clear that his health was deteriorating; but he never focused on that. I’d ask him how he was feeling, and he’d always respond with an immediate “ok” before launching into questions about The Message or the communications office. He consistently deflected attention from himself by showing how much he truly cared for others and their lives.

Heat and humidity challenged him a great deal – and you know we faced some terribly oppressive days in those regards since this time last year. Scott really didn’t complain, but it was impossible not to notice his disappointment when conditions impacted his health and kept him from fully participating in Masses and ceremonies as he had in the past.

In these days since his death on May 30, I have found myself thanking God for Scott as I also prayed for the peaceful repose of his soul. I am truly grateful to have known him.

I have no doubt that Scott arrived in Heaven to a greeting that sounded a lot like Matthew 25:21 – “Well done, my good and faithful servant. Since you were faithful in small matters, I will give you great responsibilities. Come, share your master’s joy.”