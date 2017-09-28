'Defend Us In Battle'

By

TIM LILLEY

St. Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle.

This issue of The Message comes out on Sept. 29 –the feast of Saints Michael, Gabriel and Raphael the archangels.

Saint Michael is most well known as the patron of law enforcement and soldiers, but he also is known as patron of mariners and doctors. Saint Gabriel is a patron of communicators, and I pray for his intercession in my role as editor of The Message and diocesan director of communications. St. Raphael is known as the patron of healing and of happy meetings.

The following look at each of these most holy angels comes from Catholic News Agency:

“The three Archangels Michael, Gabriel and Raphael are the only angels named in Sacred Scripture and all three have important roles in the history of salvation.

Saint Michael is the ‘Prince of the Heavenly Host,’ the leader of all the angels. His name is Hebrew for ‘Who is like God?’ and was the battle cry of the good angels against Lucifer and his followers when they rebelled against God. He is mentioned four times in the Bible, in Daniel 10 and 12, in the letter of Jude, and in Revelation.

“Michael, whose forces cast down Lucifer and the evil spirits into Hell, is invoked for protection against Satan and all evil. Pope Leo XIII, in 1899, having had a prophetic vision of the evil that would be inflicted upon the Church and the world in the 20th century, instituted a prayer asking for Saint Michael's protection to be said at the end of every Mass.

“Christian tradition recognizes four offices of Saint Michael:

to fight against Satan

to rescue the souls of the faithful from the power of the enemy, especially at the hour of death

to be the champion of God's people

to call away from earth and bring men's souls to judgment

"’I am Gabriel, who stand before God’ (Luke 1, 19).

“Saint Gabriel, whose name means ‘God's strength,’ is mentioned four times in the Bible. Most significant are Gabriel's two mentions in the New Testament: to announce the birth of John the Baptist to his father Zacharias, and the at Incarnation of the Word in the womb of Mary.

Christian tradition suggests that it is he who appeared to St. Joseph and to the shepherds, and also that it was he who ‘strengthened’ Jesus during his agony in the garden of Gethsemane.

"‘I am the angel Raphael, one of the seven, who stand before the Lord’ (Tob 12:15).

Saint Raphael, whose name means’"God has healed’ because of his healing of Tobias' blindness in the Book of Tobit. Tobit is the only book in which he is mentioned. His office is generally accepted by tradition to be that of healing and acts of mercy.

Raphael is also identified with the angel in John 5:1-4 who descended upon the pond and bestowed healing powers upon it so that the first to enter it after it moved would be healed of whatever infirmity he was suffering.”