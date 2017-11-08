… Neither The Day Nor The Hour

By

TIM LILLEY

The Gospel for Nov. 12, the 32nd Sunday in Ordinary Time, ends with these words: “Therefore, stay awake, for you know neither the day nor the hour” (Matthew 25:13).

Just before beginning this column, I read and copyedited this issue’s “Connecting Faith and Life” column by Brenda Hopf. It actually prompted me to look at the Sunday readings before beginning my own column.

In her column, Hopf discusses the concept of making a concerted effort to prepare for Mass because we will only get from the Eucharistic celebration what we put into it. I couldn’t agree more.

Do you follow along with our priests as they pray aloud various portions of the Mass? Let’s take the Eucharistic Prayer as an example. Following along with the priest will help you to focus more intently on what happens during the consecration. Bread and wine literally (not figuratively … not symbolically … literally) becomes the Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity of Jesus Christ.

Look up paragraph No. 1324 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church. Here’s how it begins: “The Eucharist is the Source and Summit of the Christian life.”

From here, one of the easiest and most significant ways we all can “stay awake” is by being “in” the Mass when we attend. A great way to do that is to focus on the prayers our priests are offering at the altar. If you find yourself being distracted when you’re trying to listen, remember that many of the Missalettes used in churches across our diocese include the texts of the most common Eucharistic Prayers. Following along might prove helpful.

Truly, we know “neither the day nor the hour.” If we remain awake to Jesus in the Eucharist, that lack of knowledge will not impede us from this journey of faith.