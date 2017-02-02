Catholic Charities Welcomes New Staff Members

By

Catholic Charities and the Office of Hispanic Ministry of the Diocese of Evansville welcome new staff members.

Haddy Rikabi joins Catholic Charities as the new Immigration Legal Services Specialist. Rikabi earned his Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from Indiana University in 2016 and is admitted to the Indiana Bar. He has completed a fellowship with the Center for American Islamic Relations in Chicago.

Active in many social justice issues, Rikabi grew up in Biloxi, Miss., and graduated with a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Southern Mississippi. He is trilingual, speaking Spanish, Arabic and English. He will serve immigrants in Evansville, Huntingburg, Washington and Princeton.

Juan Ramirez joins the Office of Hispanic Ministry as Hispanic Faith Formation Intern. He is a native of Guanajuato, Mexico, and has lived in the United States since 2003. He holds a degree Philosophy from Saint Joseph College Seminary. He earned his Master in Divinity degree from Catholic Theological Union in Chicago in December of 2016.

Ramirez’s parents, Cristina Torres and Luis Ramirez, live in Chicago. He has three sisters Ana, Cinthia and Yuliana, all of whom are married, and two nephews and two nieces.