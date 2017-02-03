Benedictine Sister Karlene Sensmeier Announces Retirement

By

SISTER KARLENE SENSMEIER, O.S.B.

Benedictine Father Godfrey Mullen, pastor of St. Benedict Cathedral Parish in Evansville, released a statement on Feb. 2 announcing the retirement of Benedictine sister Karlene Sensmeier as principal of St. Benedict Cathedral School. Following is the full text of that statement:

“After one year of teaching and 34 years of serving as principal of St. Benedict Cathedral School, Benedictine Sister Karlene Sensmeier announces her retirement from our school effective July 1, 2017. Sister Karlene’s departure from the daily life of our school and parish, with her extraordinary ability for administration and her strong and capable leadership, probably brings some fear into the hearts of each of us. However, she deserves the lighter load of the long-serving faithful servant who has done very good work.

“We will plan a celebration of her many years of service to coincide with our Parish Homecoming on the weekend of April 29-30. Be assured that Sister Karlene will be given work – more work – by her community after July.

“On behalf of several generations and thousands of people, Sister Karlene, thank you for your great work, your faithful prayer, and the peace that your leadership has brought to this holy place. Count on our prayers during this transition.

“A national search for Sister’s replacement will begin very soon.”