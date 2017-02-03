Bulletin Board

General Interest

Hidden in Plain View: Black Catholics and the Civil Rights Movement, 7 p.m., Feb. 7, St. Bede Theater, St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, St. Meinrad; annual Black History Lecture presented by Dr. Cecilia Moore; lecture will consider the contemporary Catholic Church in the U.S. and current efforts to retain and expand civil rights; free and open to the public; for more information, call Mary Jeanne Schumacher at 812-357-6501.

Mother to Mother Ministry Spring and Summer Children’s Consignment Sale, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Feb. 11, St. John the Baptist School, Newburgh; DUE TO SAFETY, NO CHILDREN UNDER THE AGE OF 12 ARE ALLOWED TO ENTER THE SALE; no childcare provided; admission is $1 for all shoppers; closing from 10:30-11 a.m. to allow certain items to be marked ½ price; anyone can buy, sell or volunteer at this sale; call 812-490-1000 or e-mail m2msale@gmail.com for additional information.

100th Anniversary of Fatima Apparitions Gathering, 6 p.m., Feb. 13, Sts. Mary and John, Evansville; rosary, devotions, presentation of the news of the great happenings at Fatima in 1917 followed by light reception; for more information, contact Lee Griggs at 812-425-1577; all are welcome.

“Joy of Love” Book Study, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Feb. 16, Mar. 9, Apr. 13, May 11, Jun. 8, Aug. 10, Sept. 14, Oct. 12, Nov. 9, Dec. 14; Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; $20 fee per class includes lunch; to register, contact Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Sisters of Providence Used Book Sale, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Feb. 18-20, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center Conference Room, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; used hardbacks and paperbacks available including gardening, spirituality, Bibles, novels, and more; items not pre-priced, freewill donations accepted; all proceeds benefit sisters’ missions and ministries; for more information, call 812-535-2947 or email lindenleafgifts@spsmw.org.

Breakfasts/Dinners

St. Wendel Ladies’ Club Valentine Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Feb. 12, St. Wendel School Cafetorium, St. Wendel; menu includes whole hog sausage, pancakes or french toast casserole, eggs, biscuits and gravy, fruit cup, beverage; cost $6 adults, $3 children ages 5-12, children 4 and under eat free; take your chances on the Lucky Heart Draw; for more information, contact parish office.

Holy Redeemer Steak Night, Feb. 18, Holy Redeemer, Evansville; entertainment, dinner and drinks; tickets $30 in advance, $35 starting Feb. 13; tickets can be purchased after Mass or on www.EventBrite.com.

Third Annual Rice and Beans Dinner, after 4:30 p.m. Mass, Feb. 25, Good Shepherd Parish Hall, Evansville; simple meal is provided, donations accepted and go toward Haiti projects; anyone interested in learning more about current and upcoming projects welcome; call Mary Beth Davis at 812-471-1215 for more information.

A-Men’s Club “Fat Sunday” Breakfast, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Feb. 26, St. Anthony Cafeteria, Evansville; all-you-can-eat breakfast includes biscuits and gravy, eggs, hash browns, sausage, pancakes, mixed fruit, coffee, milk and juice; $7 per person; sponsored by the A-Men’s Club of All Saints Parish; all are welcome!

Classes/Workshops

The Catholic Divorce Survival Ministry, 6-7:30 p.m., Tuesday evenings beginning Feb. 7, St. Mary Parish Activity Center, Huntingburg; 12-week session for those seeking healing from divorce or separation; no fee to participate, an optional book/journal is available for purchase; for more information, contact St. Mary's at 812-683-2372 or email Rachel at rwright@evdio.org.

“Creating a Backyard Bird Habitat,” 7 p.m. CT, Feb. 8, Evansville Downtown Library, Browning Rooms A and B; presentation by Sharon Sorenson, author and Sunday columnist for the Evansville Courier and Press; the event is free, and all are welcome.

Alpaca 101 Workshop, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Feb. 11, White Violet Center for Eco-Justice, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; hands-on workshop to focus on health issues and care of alpacas; cost $50 per person or $75 for two people from the same farm or family, includes lunch; register by Feb. 6 online at www.Events.WhiteViolet.org, call 812-535-2932 or email rmorton@spsmw.org.

Bread Baking: Sourdough, 1-5 p.m., Feb. 25, White Violet Center for Eco-Justice, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; learn bread-making basics, tips and tricks for creating and maintaining starters, and ideas for how to incorporate sourdough into a variety of other baked goods; cost $45 and registration deadline Feb. 17; register online at Events.WhiteViolet.org or call 812-535-2932 or email rmorton@spsmw.org.

The Creighton Model: Signs that Reveal the Truth of Ourselves in Relationships; 10 a.m., March 4, Annunciation Parish, Evansville; Kelli Lovell, speaker; for more information or to register, email jrosario@evdio.org or call parish office at 812-476-3061.

Dance

St. Joe PTO Valentine’s Dinner and Dance, doors open at 6 p.m., Feb. 11, St. Joseph School, Vanderburgh County; dinner at 6:30 p.m. followed by dancing and silent auction; tickets $30 per person; all proceeds go to the school technology fund; for tickets or more information, call Meagann Manger at 270-836-2023 or Paula Baehl at 812-598-9056.

55

St. James (Haubstadt) Senior Fall Trip, Sept. 17-23; travel to Door County, Wis., including Wisconsin Dells; for trip details (including costs) and reservations, contact Norma at 812-867-3036 or 812-306-4098; deadline is Feb. 27.

Fundraisers

St. Wendel Trivia Night, doors open at 5:30 p.m, dinner starts 5:45 p.m., trivia starts at 7 p.m., Feb. 4, St. Wendel School, St. Wendel; gather up your team (up to 8 people) for 8 rounds of trivia to benefit St. Wendel Catholic School followed by DJ and social hour; cost $35 per person; questions or to reserve your table, contact Laureen Cates at 812-430-6737.

Texas Hold ‘em Poker Tournament, doors open 5 p.m., game starts 6 p.m., Feb. 4, St. Clement, Boonville; buy-in $30, chip count 5,000, add-on $5 per 1,000 chips; 4 players minimum, payout 70% of buy-in to top 10%; half pot, side games, concessions; for more information, call 812-567-4379.

5K Run/Walk, 8 a.m., March 4, Scales Lake Park, Boonville; sponsored by St. Clement, Boonville; for more information, visit www.stclementparish.org or register online at www.raceit.com/search/event.aspx?id 39746.

Aurora Trivia Night, 6 p.m., March 10, Evansville Country Club; silent auction, team gameplay, dinner; 8 people per team, less than 4 players will be placed with another team; sponsored by Woodforest Bank; all proceeds go to Aurora’s mission — to prevent and end homelessness in our community; for more information or to register, contact Shari Gesser at 812-428-3246.

Health

Prostate Cancer Screening, 6-9:30 a.m., Feb. 6, Memorial Southside Office, Jasper; for men age 50 or over or those with a high risk for prostate cancer; 12-hour fast is required for the lipid profile prior to the screening; no appointment or pre-registration necessary; cost $20, payment required at the time of the screening, no Medicare, Medicaid, or insurances are applicable; results mailed to the participants; for more information, call 812-996-2399.

Food for Life, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Thursdays beginning Feb. 9 through Mar. 9, St. Mary’s Epworth Crossing Wellness Center, Newburgh; discover which foods are optimal for weight management, enjoy cooking demonstrations and taste healthy dishes in supportive group setting; cost is $25 per class or $115 for all 5 classes paid in advance; pre-registration required by Feb. 7 and can be completed by calling 812-485-5725.

Marriage/Engagement

Engaged Encounter Weekends, Feb. 11-12, Apr. 29-30, and Sept. 16-17; Sarto Retreat Center, Evansville; weekend retreat with other engaged couples that affords time alone together to plan for marriage; for more information or to register, visit www.charitiesevv.org/engaged-encounter.html or call 812-423-5456.

Help for Hurting Marriages — Retrouvailleis a program for married couples that feel bored, disillusioned, frustrated or angry in their marriage; for confidential information about or to register for the Feb. 24-26 weekend in Indianapolis, visit www.helpourmarriage.com, www.retrovaille.org, e-mail retrouindy@gmail.com or call 317-489-6811.

Retreat

Sisters of St. Benedict Monastic Experience, Feb. 11-12; Monastery Immaculate Conception; Ferdinand; single women, ages 18-40, will engage in discussion, pray and eat with the sisters, and have personal quiet time to reflect; to attend this free weekend or for more information, contact Sister Traci Stutz at 812-367-1411 or tstutz@thedome.org; register online at thedome.org/events.

Retreat for Busy Catholic Moms, 7 p.m., Feb. 17 to 1:30 p.m., Feb. 19, Providence Hall Community Room, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; time together will include presentations, prayer, learning from others, Mass and more; cost is $225 which includes lodging and meals, or $125 without lodging; registration deadline is Feb. 12; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org, call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.

Spiritual Growth

Language: Gift and Mystery, “Evening with an Ursuline,” 5-6:30 p.m., Feb. 7, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; join Ursuline Sister Ruth Gehres in discovering facts and puzzlements about language; cost $20; pre-registration required by contacting Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Evansville Renewal, Feb. 10, St. Mary Activities Center, Huntingburg; join us during this 50th Jubilee Year of the Charismatic Renewal for a Diocesan wide prayer and praise meeting; food and fellowship will begin at 6 p.m. CST, Prayer and Praise Meeting starting at 7 p.m. CST (8 p.m. EST); past members are encouraged and all are welcome; for more information, go to www.evansvillecharismaticrenewal.org/ or call 812-639-5342.

Catholic Men’s Conference of Western Kentucky, Feb. 11, RiverPark Center, Owensboro, Ky.; keynote speaker His Eminence, Timothy Cardinal Dolan, Archbishop of New York; tickets are $30 and can be purchased at www.kycatholic.com.

Annunciation Parish Mission, 6:30-8 p.m., Feb. 12, Christ the King, Evansville; Deacon Ralph Poyo will help participants to grown in their relations with Christ and renewed in their call to discipleship; for more information, contact parish office.

Taizé Prayer Gathering, 7-8 p.m., Feb. 14, Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary-of-the Woods; 2017 gatherings will focus on “Praying for Peace in the world and in our hearts”; candlelight service includes prayer, music, time for silence, spoken and silent prayers; free to attend; for more information, call 812-535-2952 or log on to Taize.ProvCenter.org.

Greetings in the Name of our Lord Jesus Christ, Worship 3:30 p.m. ET, Mass 4 p.m. ET, Feb. 19, St. Mary, Huntingburg; healing Mass led by celebrant Father Noel Mueller; for information call John Bennett at 812-544-2239, Charles Mendel at 812-482-7502 or Kim Kendell at 812-639-5342 or visit www.evansvillecharismaticrenewal.org.

Called to be Saints: A Parish Mission, 7-8 p.m., Feb. 19, St. Peter Celestine, Celestine; 7-8 p.m., Feb. 20, St. Raphael, Dubois; 7-8 p.m., Feb. 21, St. Peter Celestine, Celestine; presented by St. Isidore Parish with Catholic speaker and author Jon Leonetti; babysitting available; for more information, contact parish office.

Busy Moms’ Day Out, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Feb. 25, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center; St. Mary-of-the-Woods; join other “busy” mothers for quiet reflection time and gain wisdom from sharing with others; cost $45, includes lunch; registration deadline is Feb. 20; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org, or call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.

Vocation Exploration

Come and See Weekend, March 31 - April 2, St. Meinrad Archabbey, St. Meinrad; Do you want to live joyfully? Would you like to deepen your faith?; all single Catholic women, ages 18-42 interested in the opportunity to learn about becoming a Sister of Providence are invited to attend; for information or to register, call or text Sister Editha Ben at 812-230-4771 or email eben@spsmw.org.

Youth and Young Adult

“Life is a Zoo:” High School Come and See Weekend, 7 p.m., Feb. 17 - 1 p.m., Feb. 19, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; through the lens of the movie Zootopia participants will explore living in community, moving away from judgements and stereotypes, and perservering in achieving one’s dreams; to attend or for more information, contact Sister Teresa Gunter at 812-367-1411, ext. 2830 or tgunter@thedome.org.

TEC 97, Feb. 18-20, St. Mary, Ireland; TEC (Teens Encounter Christ) is a three-day experience for young people to find how God fits in their lives; application and more information available at www.switec.org.

Annual Boy Scout/Venturing Retreat, March 3-5, Catholic Center, Evansville; for more information, contact Joe Dickinson at joerdickinson@gmail.com or 812-853-3278.

Do you love me? Source and Summit 2017 Youth Retreat, March 17-19, Reitz Memorial High School, Evansville; Mass, confession, adoration, rosary, praise, Scripture, small group workshops, fun, friends, food; open to ages 13-24; for more information, visit www.sourcesummitevansville.org.



Annual Cub Scout Faith Day, March 18, St. John the Evangelist, Daylight; for more information, contact Cathy Egler at cathy.egler@gmail.com for 812-630-5495.