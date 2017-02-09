Resurrection First-graders Make A Difference

First-grade students at Evansville’s Resurrection School donated thousands of dollars to 23 different charities as a result of their efforts to “Make a Difference” this school year.

After school began last semester, students each received $5 to get started. Through hard work and determination, they were able to grow that “seed money” many times over. On Jan. 31, they held a special program to tell parents, grandparents and friends about their efforts.

The Message is unable to publish details about every student’s efforts, but we include a few brief reports here to give readers an idea of the students’ great work:

Alexa Adler raised more than $1,600 for the Easter Seals Rehabilitation Center. She will make her donation during the annual Easter Seals Telethon in April.

Claire Ambrose picked Riley Children’s Hospital as her charity, and she asked friends and family members to “match” her initial $5. When she was finished, Ambrose had raised $1,576 for Riley.

Spencer Schiff used his money to buy ingredients and bake cookies, which he sold at a variety of locations. He raised $1,400 for the Boys and Girls Club.

Ava Werner used her $5 as a start toward making dog treats, which she sold. She ultimately donated $250 and $200 worth of food litter, collars, and toys to the Vanderburgh County Humane Society.