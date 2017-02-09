Hundreds Attend Confirmation Spectacular

By

Approximately 300 young people from across the Diocese of Evansville participated in the 2017 Confirmation Spectacular, which was hosted by St. Joseph Parish in Jasper. The Sacraments were among the topics covered during keynotes and breakouts.

Bishop Charles C. Thompson celebrated the closing Mass, and he touched on the day’s look into the Sacraments. “We rely on the grace of the sacraments to help us on our journey of missionary discipleship,” he told the youth and approximately 30 adults in attendance.

Deacon Jerry Pratt delivered opening and closing keynotes. He called the sacraments “encounters with Christ” during his session with the full group just before Mass. Baptism, Confirmation and Marriage are conferred only once because they represent permanent covenants, he explained. Men who are called to religious life receive Holy Orders when they are ordained to the diaconate, the priesthood and as bishops. “Each represents a permanent, indelible mark,” Deacon Pratt said, “signifying that those ordained are called to serve others and lead the Church.”

The sacraments of Reconciliation and Anointing of the Sick may be celebrated many times. “In Reconciliation, we saying, ‘I’m sorry; I want to be better; I’m trying.’ It is there for us whenever we need it.”

Deacon Pratt explained that the Anointing of the Sick gives us the opportunity to unite our suffering with Christ. He noted that we can receive it often; examples include before surgery or some other medical procedure, and whenever we are seriously ill.

“We eat every day,” Deacon Pratt said, turning to the Eucharist. “We call this a meal. It is the Source and Summit of our faith; it is always and everywhere, and we may partake of it as often as once a day.

“What we eat becomes us,” he added. “When we consume the Eucharist, we become it … we become Christ over and over.”