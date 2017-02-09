Bulletin Board For Feb. 10, 2017

By

Send information to Bulletin Board at least ten days in advance. Items to be considered for publication Friday, Feb. 24 must be received in writing no later than noon on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Entries may be repeated if time and space permit. All items may be edited. All times are local times.

Mail information to Bulletin Board, P.O. Box 4169, Evansville, IN 47724-0169; e-mail message@evdio.org, fax to 812-424-0972.

General Interest

100th Anniversary of Fatima Apparitions Gathering, 6 p.m., Feb. 13, Sts. Mary and John, Evansville; rosary, devotions, presentation of the news of the great happenings at Fatima in 1917 followed by light reception; for more information, contact Lee Griggs at 812-425-1577; all are welcome.

Sisters of Providence Used Book Sale, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Feb. 18-20, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center Conference Room, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; used hardbacks and paperbacks available including gardening, spirituality, Bibles, novels, and more; items not pre-priced, freewill donations accepted; all proceeds benefit sisters’ missions and ministries; for more information, call 812-535-2947 or email lindenleafgifts@spsmw.org.

The Catholic Church and the Black Lives Matter Movement: The Racial Divide in the U.S. Revisited, 2-4 p.m., Feb. 25, Edwin J. Guild Center, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, Ill.; featuring The Most Reverend Edward K. Braxton, one of only six African-American diocesan bishops; pre-registration is required and a free-will offering will be taken; for more information or to register visit snows.org/program or contact the Shrine at 618-397-6700, ext. 6270.

Breakfasts/Dinners

St. Wendel Ladies’ Club Valentine Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Feb. 12, St. Wendel School Cafetorium, St. Wendel; menu includes whole hog sausage, pancakes or french toast casserole, eggs, biscuits and gravy, fruit cup, beverage; cost $6 adults, $3 children ages 5-12, children 4 and under eat free; take your chances on the Lucky Heart Draw; for more information, contact parish office.

Holy Redeemer Steak Night, Feb. 18, Holy Redeemer, Evansville; entertainment, dinner and drinks; tickets $30 in advance, $35 starting Feb. 13; tickets can be purchased after Mass or on www.EventBrite.com.

St. Wendel Knights of St. John Fish Fry, 5-7 p.m., Feb. 24 and March 31, 11714 Winery Rd., Wadesville; fried cod, potato salad, cole slaw, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, corn bread and drink; grilled cheese available; adults $9, children $4; drive thru available; for more information, call 812-963-6159.

Third Annual Rice and Beans Dinner, after 4:30 p.m. Mass, Feb. 25, Good Shepherd Parish Hall, Evansville; simple meal is provided, donations accepted and go toward Haiti projects; anyone interested in learning more about current and upcoming projects welcome; call Mary Beth Davis at 812-471-1215 for more information.

A-Men’s Club “Fat Sunday” Breakfast, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Feb. 26, St. Anthony Cafeteria, Evansville; all-you-can-eat breakfast includes biscuits and gravy, eggs, hash browns, sausage, pancakes, mixed fruit, coffee, milk and juice; $7 per person; sponsored by the A-Men’s Club of All Saints Parish; all are welcome!

Classes/Workshops

Bread Baking: Sourdough, 1-5 p.m., Feb. 25, White Violet Center for Eco-Justice, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; learn bread-making basics, tips and tricks for creating and maintaining starters, and ideas for how to incorporate sourdough into a variety of other baked goods; cost $45 and registration deadline Feb. 17; register online at Events.WhiteViolet.org or call 812-535-2932 or email rmorton@spsmw.org.

The Creighton Model: Signs that Reveal the Truth of Ourselves in Relationships; 10 a.m., March 4, Annunciation Parish, Evansville; Kelli Lovell, speaker; for more information or to register, email jrosario@evdio.org or call parish office at 812-476-3061.

Mining the Dark for Healing Gold: Writing about Difficult Relationships, March 17-18, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; participants will learn how to speak their pain through words; cost $200, includes meals and housing, or $150 without housing; registration required before March 2; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.







College Life

UE Newman Catholic Community Mass, 1 p.m., Sundays, Neu Chapel, University of Evansville, Evansville; for more information, contact jkoch@evdio.org.

USI Newman Catholic Community Mass, 4 p.m., Sundays, Liberal Arts Building, Room 101, University of Southern Indiana, Evansville; for more information, contact choehn@evdio.org.

UE Newman Center Monday Night Dinner and Discussion, for more information, contact jkoch@evdio.org.

Small Group Faith Sharing, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings, University of Southern Indiana, Evansville; email choehn@evdio.org for more information or to join a group.

Newman Catholic Community Student Meetings, 6:30 p.m., Wednesdays, Rice Library, Room 0018, University of Southern Indiana, Evansville; for more information, contact choehn@evdio.org.

55

Senior Citizens Gathering, 12 p.m., Feb. 21 (third Tuesday of each month), St. Anthony Cafeteria, Evansville; fun, dessert and Bingo; for more information, call All Saints Parish office at 812-423-5209.

St. James (Haubstadt) Senior Fall Trip, Sept. 17-23; travel to Door County, Wis., including Wisconsin Dells; for trip details (including costs) and reservations, contact Norma at 812-867-3036 or 812-306-4098; deadline is Feb. 27.

Fundraisers

5K Run/Walk, 8 a.m., March 4, Scales Lake Park, Boonville; sponsored by St. Clement, Boonville; for more information, visit www.stclementparish.org or register online at www.raceit.com/search/event.aspx?id 39746.

Aurora Trivia Night, 6 p.m., March 10, Evansville Country Club; silent auction, team gameplay, dinner; 8 people per team, less than 4 players will be placed with another team; sponsored by Woodforest Bank; all proceeds go to Aurora’s mission — to prevent and end homelessness in our community; for more information or to register, contact Shari Gesser at 812-428-3246.

Health

Creighton Model Fertility Care, 6:30 p.m., Feb. 15, St. Mary’s Hospital for Women and Children, Evansville; free introductory session provides professional services in fertility awareness, cycle irregularities, determining the potential cause of infertility issues, breastfeeding, and menopause; session can assist couples with information and education in achieving or avoiding a pregnancy through the use of this method of charting the woman’s cycles, aid in identifying various women’s health concerns, and doctor referrals; for information and to register, call 812-421-2030.

Marriage/Engagement

Help for Hurting Marriages — Retrouvailleis a program for married couples that feel bored, disillusioned, frustrated or angry in their marriage; for confidential information about or to register for the Feb. 24-26 weekend in Indianapolis, visit www.helpourmarriage.com, www.retrovaille.org, e-mail retrouindy@gmail.com or call 317-489-6811.

Engaged Encounter Weekends, Apr. 29-30 and Sept. 16-17; Sarto Retreat Center, Evansville; weekend retreat with other engaged couples that affords time alone together to plan for marriage; for more information or to register, visit www.charitiesevv.org/engaged-encounter.html or call 812-423-5456.

Catholic Charities’ Newly Married Workshops, 6-8 p.m., Catholic Charities, 610 E. Walnut St., Evansville; no cost to attend, materials, snacks and drinks provided; May 2: Good parenting and healthy families; May 23: Family of origin, expectations and adjustment; reservations required; for more details and to register, visit www.charitiesevv.org/engagement-and-marriage.html or call 812-423-5456

Retreats

Retreat for Busy Catholic Moms, 7 p.m., Feb. 17 to 1:30 p.m., Feb. 19, Providence Hall Community Room, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; time together will include presentations, prayer, learning from others, Mass and more; cost is $225 which includes lodging and meals, or $125 without lodging; registration deadline is Feb. 12; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org, call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.

Called by Name: Jesus and the Unnamed Women of the Gospels, March 10-12, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center; Maple Mount, Ky.; reflect on the power and mystery of the gospels and listen for the voice of God calling your own name in love; $180 fee includes meals and accommodations, commuters can attend for $130; to register contact Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or email kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org; visit www.ursulinemsj.org for more information.

Abbey of Gethsemane 2017 Lenten Retreat, 7 a.m., March 17 - 5 p.m., March 19; leaving from St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; weekend bus trip and retreat at Trappist Monastery hosted by Father Henry Kuykendall and Deacon Joe Seibert focusing on “Bridges to Contemplative Living with Thomas Merton;” cost $100, plus free will offering for room and meals; reservations must be received by Feb. 14; an optional 10-week Lenten series will be offered; for more information and registration, contact the Parish office at 812-490-1000 or Deacon Joe Seibert at 812-430-0737.

Discernment Retreat — Listening with Our Lady, 6 p.m., March 24 - 1 p.m., March 26., Sacred Heart Residence, Mobile, Ala.; led by Father Pat Arensberg and the Little Sisters of the Poor; no charge, guest accommodations are provided, as well as transportation between Mobile Regional Airport and the retreat location; registration deadline March 21; for more information or to register, email vocmobile@littlesisterofthepoor.org or call 251-591-3700.

Sisters of Providence “2016-2017 Retreats, Programs and Events” Booklet; available at St. Mary-of-the-Woods, can also be mailed; for information, call the Providence Center at 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.

Spiritual Growth

Annunciation Parish Mission, 6:30-8 p.m., Feb. 12-15, Christ the King, Evansville; Deacon Ralph Poyo will help participants to grow in their relations with Christ and renew in their call to discipleship; for more information, contact parish office.

Greetings in the Name of our Lord Jesus Christ, Worship 3:30 p.m. ET, Mass 4 p.m. ET, Feb. 19, St. Mary, Huntingburg; healing Mass led by celebrant Father Noel Mueller; for information call John Bennett at 812-544-2239, Charles Mendel at 812-482-7502 or Kim Kendell at 812-639-5342 or visit www.evansvillecharismaticrenewal.org.

Called to be Saints: A Parish Mission, 7-8 p.m., Feb. 19, St. Peter Celestine, Celestine; 7-8 p.m., Feb. 20, St. Raphael, Dubois; 7-8 p.m., Feb. 21, St. Peter Celestine, Celestine; presented by St. Isidore Parish with Catholic speaker and author Jon Leonetti; babysitting available; for more information, contact parish office.

Busy Moms’ Day Out, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Feb. 25, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center; St. Mary-of-the-Woods; join other “busy” mothers for quiet reflection time and gain wisdom from sharing with others; cost $45, includes lunch; registration deadline is Feb. 20; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org, or call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.

Lenten Program — Contemplative Prayer, 9:30-11 a.m., March 4, 18, and April 8, Providence Hall Conference Room, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; program based on “Contemplative Prayer,” the final book written by Christian author Thomas Merton; cost $45, includes book; registration deadline Feb. 27; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org, call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.

Annual Lenten Day of Recollection, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., March 4, Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul, Seton Residence, Evansville; spiritual director Father Godfrey Mullen, fee of $10 includes breakfast and dinner; call 812-423-7842 by Feb. 27 for reservations; all are welcome.







Support Groups

Living with Alzheimer’s: For People with Alzheimer’s, 10-11:30 a.m., Feb. 15 and 22, Alzheimer’s Association, 701 N. Weinbach Ave., Suite 510; Evansville; designed for people with Alzheimer’s and their care partners; no professionals please; registration required for all programs; $5 donation suggested; call 1-800-272-3900 to register.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Evansville area schedule and meeting locations, call 812-434-4952 or visit www.southwesternindianaaaa.org.

Vocation Exploration

Indy’s Got Sisters! Feb. 24-25, Indianapolis; for single Catholic women ages 18-40; spend 24 hours visiting and praying with sisters from a variety of religious communities; for more information contact Sister Theresa Sullivan, D.C., at sistertheresa.sullivan@doc.org or 812-963-7556; register online at http://called2.be/IGSFeb17.

Come and See Weekend, March 31 - April 2, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; Do you want to live joyfully? Would you like to deepen your faith?; all single Catholic women, ages 18-42 interested in the opportunity to learn about becoming a Sister of Providence are invited to attend; for information or to register, call or text Sister Editha Ben at 812-230-4771 or email eben@spsmw.org.







Youth and Young Adult

“Life is a Zoo: High School Come and See Weekend,” 7 p.m., Feb. 17 - 1 p.m., Feb. 19, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; through the lens of the movie Zootopia