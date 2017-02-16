Keith Jewell To Step Down As President Of St. Mary's Health

By

On Jan. 27, Keith Jewell announced that he will be stepping down from his position as President of St. Mary’s Health, effective Feb. 28. Jewell has served in this position since December 2013 and has been instrumental in helping to improve the care in the southwest region of Indiana during this time.

“We appreciate all that Keith has accomplished during his time in Evansville,” said Jonathan Nalli, CEO, St. Vincent – Indiana, Senior Vice President, Ascension Healthcare, and Indiana Ministry Market Executive. “Last summer Keith initiated this discussion with me and agreed to remain in his position through the completion of several important projects, including his significant role in leading the name transition for St. Mary’s Health to St. Vincent, reflecting the unity of our Indiana Ministry Market,” added Nalli.

Under Jewell’s guidance, St. Mary’s Health and its associates have made tremendous advancements in delivering quality, personalized healthcare to the communities they serve. The ambulatory care network has been expanded to create better and more convenient access for patients with the opening of three urgent care centers. The health system also acquired Tri-State Community Clinics, growing lives under care by 44 percent in the past 12 months. In partnership with Tri-State Orthopedic Surgeons, a 48-bed orthopedic hospital will soon be under construction. In addition, St. Mary’s Health was redesignated as a Magnet facility in 2016 and was recognized as one of the top five hospitals in Ascension for associate engagement.

Jewell said, “I am so grateful for the opportunity I have had to return to my hometown and lead such an outstanding organization. I am proud of what our team of leaders, associates and physicians has accomplished to advance healthcare in our community. While this was a difficult decision for me to make, I am looking forward to joining my family full time in Indianapolis.”



Dan Parod, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, St. Mary’s Health, has been named Interim President as the hospital begins a formal search for Jewell’s replacement.