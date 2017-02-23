Around The Diocese For Feb. 24, 2017

By

Father Ralph Schipp, a retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, celebrates his birthday March 2.

Happy anniversary!

Father Kenneth Herr, a retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, was ordained to the priesthood March 2, 1968.

Father Lowell Will, pastor of St. Clement Parish, Boonville, was ordained to the priesthood March 2, 1968.





Get to know the Sisters of Providence!

Would you like a glimpse into the life of faith and intentional community lived by the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods today? How about a meal served with a side of joy and a helping of laughter? You won’t be disappointed with this invitation!

In honor of National Catholic Sisters Week, the Sisters of Providence invite you to come have supper, or lunch, with the sisters! Get an inside look at the life of sisters today and meet some pretty incredible women.

Come for Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception at 11:30 a.m. ET on March 11, followed by lunch with the sisters in Providence Hall Dining Room. Or come at 5 p.m. ET on March 14, for the supper meal with the sisters, which will also take place in Providence Hall Dining Room.

Following both meals, you can participate in an informal tour of the historic Providence Hall convent.

Sister Editha Ben says both events will offer you the chance to get to know the Sisters of Providence.

“You will experience how normal and real we are,” Sister Editha said. “We will have informal chats and get to know each other.”

The meals are free, but seating is limited and early registration is required. The registration deadline for the luncheon is March 5, while the deadline for the supper is March 6.

Visit LunchSisters.SistersofProvidence.org or SupperSistersSMW.SistersofProvidence.org to register today.

