Bulletin Board

By

General Interest

Multicultural Mass, 11 a.m., Feb. 26, St. John the Baptist Parish, Newburgh; join us for our second Multicultural Mass; all are invited to wear attire from your heritage or a culture you have experienced; readings and Prayers of the Faithful proclaimed in 6 different languages; potluck luncheon following Mass; all are welcome to bring a dish to share that represents their culture; dishes can be dropped off beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Cupcakes, Coffee and Conversation, 7 p.m., March 8, St. Gertrude Hall, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; participants will enjoy an assortment of cupcakes and flavored coffees as they engage in conversations with the Sisters of St. Benedict about the needs of the poor in the Southern Indiana and Kentucky area; for questions about the event, please contact Sister Teresa Gunter, Sister Traci Stutz or Sister Briana Craddock at 812-367-1411.

Breakfasts/Dinners

St. Wendel Knights of St. John Fish Fry, 5-7 p.m., Feb. 24 and March 31, 11714 Winery Rd., Wadesville; fried cod, potato salad, cole slaw, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, corn bread and drink; grilled cheese available; adults $9, children $4; drive thru available; for more information, call 812-963-6159.

Third Annual Rice and Beans Dinner, after 4:30 p.m. Mass, Feb. 25, Good Shepherd Parish Hall, Evansville; simple meal is provided, donations accepted and go toward Haiti projects; anyone interested in learning more about current and upcoming projects welcome; call Mary Beth Davis at 812-471-1215 for more information.

A-Men’s Club “Fat Sunday” Breakfast, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Feb. 26, St. Anthony Cafeteria, Evansville; all-you-can-eat breakfast includes biscuits and gravy, eggs, hash browns, sausage, pancakes, mixed fruit, coffee, milk and juice; $7 per person; sponsored by the A-Men’s Club of All Saints Parish; all are welcome!

St. Patrick’s Dinner/Dance, 5:30 p.m. Social hour, 6:30 p.m. Dinner, March 11, Good Shepherd, Evansville; $25 per person, admission includes an Irish meal, green beer, wine and other beverages; must be at least 21 years of age to attend; hosted by the Good Shepherd Knights of Columbus; for tickets, call John Hamilton at 812-476-4533 or the parish office at 812-477-5403.

Classes/Workshops

Lenten Lectures with Father Dilger: Sunday Readings, Saints of the Week, Church History; 7-9 p.m.,WednesdaysMar. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, Apr. 5, 12, Resurrection School; 9:30-11:30 a.m., Thursdays Mar. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, Apr. 6, 13, Catholic Center; tuition $35.

Yarn Spinners, March 3-5, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; Arts at the Mount spinning weekend include workshops and relaxing time to work on projects; for information on room rates or to register, contact Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

The Creighton Model: Signs that Reveal the Truth of Ourselves in Relationships; 10 a.m., March 4, Annunciation Parish, Evansville; Kelli Lovell, speaker; for more information or to register, email jrosario@evdio.org or call parish office at 812-476-3061.

Presentation on India, 6-8 p.m., March 5, Holy Family Church, Jasper; Father John Boeglin spent the month of January visiting India and he will give a presentation on his trip; for more information, call 812-482-3076.

Mining the Dark for Healing Gold: Writing about Difficult Relationships, March 17-18, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; participants will learn how to speak their pain through words; cost $200, includes meals and housing, or $150 without housing; registration required before March 2; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.

Intermediate Spinning Workshop, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., March 25, White Violet Center for Eco-Justice, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; designed for people who have spun before, but in need of further instructions; spinning wheels and fibers will be available for use, but participants encouraged to bring own materials; cost is $125 which includes lunch; register at Events.WhiteViolet.org or call 812-535-2932.

College Life

UE Newman Catholic Community Mass, 1 p.m., Sundays, Neu Chapel, University of Evansville, Evansville; for more information, contact jkoch@evdio.org.

USI Newman Catholic Community Mass, 4 p.m., Sundays, Liberal Arts Building, Room 101, University of Southern Indiana, Evansville; for more information, contact choehn@evdio.org.

UE Newman Center Monday Night Dinner and Discussion, for more information, contact jkoch@evdio.org.

Small Group Faith Sharing, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings, University of Southern Indiana, Evansville; email choehn@evdio.org for more information or to join a group.

Newman Catholic Community Student Meetings, 6:30 p.m., Wednesdays, Rice Library, Room 0018, University of Southern Indiana, Evansville; for more information, contact choehn@evdio.org.

St. James (Haubstadt) Senior Fall Trip, Sept. 17-23; travel to Door County, Wis., including Wisconsin Dells; for trip details (including costs) and reservations, contact Norma at 812-867-3036 or 812-306-4098; deadline is Feb. 27.

Fundraisers

St. Philip Hops and Vines Craft Beer and Wine Festival, 7 p.m., March 4, St. Philip School Gymnasium, St. Philip; tickets $25 and include appetizer buffet, beer, wine, soft drinks and live entertainment by musician Lindsey Williams; special raffle and half pot drawing; must be 21 or older to enter, ID required; tickets can be purchased at St. Philip School parish office, St. Philip’s Inn and Weinzapfel’s Tavern; for more information, call 812-985-2275.

5K Run/Walk, 8 a.m., March 4, Scales Lake Park, Boonville; sponsored by St. Clement, Boonville; proceeds benefit parish building fund; for more information, visit www.stclementparish.org or register online at www.raceit.com/search/event.aspx?id 39746.

Aurora Trivia Night, 6 p.m., March 10, Evansville Country Club; silent auction, team gameplay, dinner; 8 people per team, less than 4 players will be placed with another team; sponsored by Woodforest Bank; all proceeds go to Aurora’s mission — to prevent and end homelessness in our community; for more information or to register, contact Shari Gesser at 812-428-3246.

Big Bingo and Big Auction, doors open 3:30 p.m., dinner 4:30 p.m., Big Bingo and Big Auction 6 p.m., March 12, Old National Events Plaza, Evansville; reservations required; tickets include dinner, beverages and Big Bingo game cards; sponsorship and volunteer opportunities available; proceeds benefit Mater Dei and Reitz Memorial High Schools; for ticket prices and information, contact Sarah Wagner at 812-421-5727 or swagner@evdio.org or Tom Miller at 812-474-2943 or tommiller@evdio.org.

St. Patrick Family Game and Card Party, Noon, March 19, Sts. Peter and Paul Cafeteria, Haubstadt; $5 per person or $15 family; free door prizes, snack table, sandwiches, chips and a drink; chinese auction and half pot; call 812-768-6941 for reservations.

Health

Gennesaret Retreat, March 17-19, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; those who have a chronic or serious health issue could be a candidate for the Gennesaret retreat, designed for persons whose medical conditions would restrict overnight or weekend events; to find out more, contact Tom or Amy Payne at 270-686-7739.

Marriage/Engagement

Engaged Encounter Weekends, Apr. 29-30 and Sept. 16-17; Sarto Retreat Center, Evansville; weekend retreat with other engaged couples that affords time alone together to plan for marriage; for more information or to register, visit www.charitiesevv.org/engaged-encounter.html or call 812-423-5456.

Catholic Charities’ Newly Married Workshops, 6-8 p.m., Catholic Charities, 610 E. Walnut St., Evansville; no cost to attend, materials, snacks and drinks provided; May 2: Good parenting and healthy families; May 23: Family of origin, expectations and adjustment; reservations required; for more details and to register, visit www.charitiesevv.org/engagement-and-marriage.html or call 812-423-5456.

Retreats

“Come, Holy Spirit” Retreat, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Feb. 27, St. Mary’s Activities Center, Huntingburg; light lunch included; to register, call or text Kim at 812-639-5342.

Called by Name: Jesus and the Unnamed Women of the Gospels, March 10-12, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center; Maple Mount, Ky.; reflect on the power and mystery of the gospels and listen for the voice of God calling your own name in love; $180 fee includes meals and accommodations, commuters can attend for $130; to register contact Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or email kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org; visit www.ursulinemsj.org for more information.

Abbey of Gethsemane 2017 Lenten Retreat, 7 a.m.,March 17 - 5 p.m., March 19; leaving from St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; weekend bus trip and retreat at Trappist Monastery hosted by Father Henry Kuykendall and Deacon Joe Seibert focusing on “Bridges to Contemplative Living with Thomas Merton;” cost $100, plus free will offering for room and meals; an optional 10-week Lenten series will be offered; for more information and registration, contact the Parish office at 812-490-1000 or Deacon Joe Seibert at 812-430-0737.

Confirmation Retreat Day for all Parishes, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., March 18, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; plan your Confirmation retreat day; led by Ursuline Sister Michael Marie Friedman; $25 fee includes lunch; all parishes are invited; register by Feb. 18 by contacting Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or email kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

SOURCE SUMMIT Adult Retreat, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., March 18, Annunciation Parish, Christ the King Campus, Evansville; for any and all adults age 24 ; join dynamic speakers to answer the question, “Do you love me?”; you do not have to have a child attending the youth retreat; register at www.sourcesummitevansville.org (adult retreat link) or call 812-490-0289.

Spiritual Growth

Lenten Program — Contemplative Prayer, 9:30-11 a.m., March 4, 18, and April 8, Providence Hall Conference Room, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; program based on “Contemplative Prayer,” the final book written by Christian author Thomas Merton; cost $45, includes book; registration deadline Feb. 27; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org, call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.

Annual Lenten Day of Recollection, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., March 4, Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul, Seton Residence, Evansville; spiritual director Father Godfrey Mullen, fee of $10 includes breakfast and dinner; call 812-423-7842 by Feb. 27 for reservations; all are welcome.

Taize Prayer Gathering, 7-8 p.m., March 14, Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; theme is “Praying for peace in the world and in our hearts”, open to persons of all faith traditions and free to attend; for more information call 812-535-2952 or visit Taize.ProvCenter.org

Vocation Exploration

Lunch with the Sisters of Providence, 11:30 a.m., March 11 or 5 p.m., March 14; St. Mary-of-the-Woods; Mass followed by sharing a meal; get an inside look at the life of the sisters today and meet some pretty incredible women; meals are free, but seating is limited; registration required by March 5 for lunch, March 6 for supper; visit LunchSisters.SistersofProvidence.org or SupperSistersSMW.SistersofProvidence.org to register.

Discernment Retreat — Listening with Our Lady, 6 p.m., March 24 - 1 p.m., March 26., Sacred Heart Residence, Mobile, Ala.; led by Father Pat Arensberg and the Little Sisters of the Poor; no charge, guest accommodations are provided, as well as transportation between Mobile Regional Airport and the retreat location; registration deadline March 21; for more information or to register, email vocmobile@littlesisterofthepoor.org or call 251-591-3700.

Come and See Weekend, March 31 - April 2, Sisters of Providence, St. Mary-of-the-Woods, Ind.; Do you want to live joyfully? Would you like to deepen your faith?; all single Catholic women, ages 18-42 interested in the opportunity to learn about becoming a Sister of Providence are invited to attend; for information or to register, call or text Sister Editha Ben at 812-230-4771 or email eben@spsmw.org.

Youth and Young Adult

Annual Boy Scout/Venturing Retreat, March 3-5, Catholic Center, Evansville; for more information, contact Joe Dickinson at joerdickinson@gmail.com or 812-853-3278.

Do you love me? Source and Summit 2017 Youth Retreat, March 17-19, Reitz Memorial High School, Evansville; Mass, confession, adoration, rosary, praise, Scripture, small group workshops, fun, friends, food; open to ages 13-24; for more information, visit www.sourcesummitevansville.org.



Annual Cub Scout Faith Day, March 18, St. John the Evangelist, Daylight; for more information, contact Cathy Egler at cathy.egler@gmail.com for 812-630-5495.