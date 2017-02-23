St. Meinrad Hosting Exhibit Of Plein-air Art

By

Saint Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery is hosting an exhibit of landscape paintings in oil by Todd Derr through March 21.

Derr, of Owensboro, Ky., is a dedicated plein-air painter working outside to capture light effects that give life to a particular place. Painting on location with the challenge of the constantly changing light, the artist is forced to paint quickly, simplifying the scene into the most essential elements.

Derr is a self-taught artist. A son of a coal miner, he grew up in Warrick County, Ind. In 1987 he joined the Air Force and saw the Rocky Mountains for the first time. Captivated by the western landscape, Derr travels there to paint. This show includes plein-air and studio pieces from trips to Colorado, Idaho, Utah and Wyoming.

Derr’s work is found in the collections of the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art and the Owensboro Regional Hospital. He exhibits his work in the region, including in the Hoosier Salon in New Harmony.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. Those wishing to view the exhibit may want to arrive at least 30 minutes before closing time.

For library hours, call (812) 357-6401 or (800) 987-7311, or visit the Archabbey Library’s website: www.saintmeinrad.edu/library/hours/.