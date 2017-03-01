Overnight Storm Damages Two Parishes' Property

By

A statue of Mary and Jesus, unharmed, stands near a line of trees that suffered catastrophic damage on the property of St. Mary Parish, Ireland, after sunrise on March 1. Photos by Dave Weatherwax/Dubois County Herald special to the Message

A strong line of severe thunderstorms – some of them packing tornadoes – roared through the Tri-State overnight on Feb. 28-March 1; and at least three parishes in the Diocese of Evansville suffered property damage.

As of this posting, no injuries have been reported to The Message by any of our parishes.

At the time of this posting, St Mary Parish in Ireland appears to have sustained the most damage. Pastor Gary Kaiser said that two trees hit the parish center, knocking out some windows and taking out its air-conditioning units. The storm also destroyed the garage of the rectory and the press box of the ball field, which is located just east of the church. A line of trees between the church and the ball field also suffered extensive damage, according to Father Kaiser.

Also in Dubois County, message sign at Holy Family Parish in Jasper collapsed due to storm damage.

Holy Cross Parish in Fort Branch, Gibson County, also suffered damage. Pastor Father Tony Ernst said the storms destroyed a small building at Holy Cross Cemetery. That is the only significant damage he was aware of related to the parish at the time of this post, but he said the community suffered lots of storm damage.

The Message will update this story as new information becomes available.