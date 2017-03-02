'Peace Be With This House'

By

Habitat partner Rhea Simmons, right, presents Carlos and Leona with the keys to their new home in Evansville's Jacobsville neighborhood. Simmons closed on her Habitat home on Feb, 27. The Message photos by Tim Lilley

Bishop Charles C. Thompson opened the Feb, 27 dedication of the latest Catholics for Habitat build, on West Louisiana Street in Evansville’s Jacobsville neighborhood, with a simple prayer.

“Peace be with this house and all who live in it … and all who are here.”

New homeowners Carlos and Leona, and their two sons, stood next to Bishop Thompson on the porch of the new home as mild temperatures enabled everyone to enjoy the dedication ceremony outdoors.

Members of the Knights of Columbus Rt. Rev. A.J. Sprigler 4th Degree Assembly 253, of Evansville, provided a color guard for the ceremony.

Catholics from across the Diocese of Evansville have supported Habitat for Humanity-Evansville for the past 32 years. The group Catholics for Habitat formed in 2005 and has helped 11 families become homeowners. Catholics for Habitat includes members from parishes in the greater Evansville area.

“We thank Catholics for Habitat, who have tremendously supported the habitat mission of building homes and strong families,” said Habitat Evansville Executive Director Beth Folz. “You guys always knock it out of the park.”

“I want to say thank you very much,” new homeowner Carlos told the crowd in attendance. “We appreciate it, and we are happy to see you all. We love you very much.”

Just before the ceremonial ribbon cutting, Rhea Simmons, a Habitat Evansville partner who closed on her new home on Feb. 27, presented Carlos and Leona with the keys to their new home.