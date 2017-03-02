Multicultural Mass Celebrates Our Catholic Diversity

St. John the Baptist parishioners Peewee (left) and Chosie Vasquez prepare servings of food from their native Philippines during the luncheon that followed Mass. The Message photos by Tim Lilley

From the moment that parishioner Rodney Fonseca stepped to the microphone to welcome everyone to St. John the Baptist Parish in Newburgh on Feb 26, it was clear the 11 a.m. Mass this Sunday would be multicultural. Fonseca and his family wore traditional clothing native to their homeland of Costa Rica.

Throughout the sanctuary, parishioners wore similar traditional clothing from their homelands, or those of their ancestors. French Cameroon on the African continent was represented; Nigeria, too.

Others wore clothing to honor the heritage of Venezuela, Mexico, India, Germany and the Philippines. Representatives of many of those countries opened the Mass by processing forward carrying statues or photos of saints especially venerated in their homelands.

Father Tyler Tenbarge celebrated the Mass, and Eastern Rite Father Gabriel Didita concelebrated. Nigerian native Priscillia Uvieghara offered the first reading in the language of her homeland, and Crista Tiyouh of French Cameroon offered the second reading in French. Father Didita read the day's Gospel passage in his native Romanian.

Deacon Tony Schapker delivered the homily, and he closed with a powerful statement on the impact of this particular Mass. “When we accept each other as brother and sister and worship beside each other, we grow in the love of God,” he said.

St. John the Baptist Pastor Father Tom Kissel told The Message that this is the second Multicultural Mass the parish has hosted. “Our first Mass, last year, was huge success,” he said. The totally full sanctuary at the Feb, 26 Mass certainly assured success again this year.

Following Mass, the parish hosted a dinner featuring foods from countries represented in the Mass.