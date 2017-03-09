Around The Diocese For March 10, 2017

Happy birthday!

Father John Davidson, administrator of All Saints Parish in Evansville, celebrates his birthday March 17.

Monsignor Kenneth Knapp, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, celebrates his birthday on March 18.

Deacon Cyril Will celebrates his birthday on March 18.

Kathryn Curtis, parish catechetical leader at Corpus Christi Parish in Evansville, celebrates her birthday on March 20.

Happy Anniversary!

Father Donald Ackerman, a retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, was ordained to the priesthood March 18, 1961.

Father Jack Durchholz, pastor of Christ the King Parish, Ferdinand, was ordained to the priesthood March 18, 1995.

CSA preparing for upcoming season

The Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program has returned to White Violet Center for Eco-Justice for the 2017 growing season.

For more than 25 years, CSA has become a popular way for consumers to buy local, seasonal food directly from a farmer. Benefits from purchasing a share in the program include the opportunity to enjoy locally grown goods that are fresher and taste better; establishing a vital link between your food, who grew it and the land that nourished it; and enjoying organic growing methods, which are in the spirit of Saint Mother Theodore Guerin, foundress of the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary of the Woods.

This year, CSA shareholders can expect a variety of clean, USDA certified organic vegetables, herbs, fruits and value-added items like jams, jellies, pickles and more as they become available. The program runs from mid-May through September. Shareholders choose one of four locations to pick up their produce throughout Terre Haute.

The cost for a full share- which will feed a small family or a couple of veggie-loving adults - is $525. Half shares will cost $325, and a $25 early bird discount is currently available until April 1. Payment options are available.

Those interested should register online at WhiteViolet.CSAsignup.com. For more information, visit WhiteViolet.org.







Deadline to Apply for On My Way Pre-K is March 31

The State of Indiana’s On My Way Pre-K program is currently accepting applications from eligible families who would like free prekindergarten for their 4-year-old children.The deadline to apply for the 2017-2018 school year is March 31, 2017. Families are encouraged to apply now atwww.onmywayprek.org.

On My Way Pre-K is Indiana’s preschool pilot program. On My Way Pre-K awards prekindergarten grants that can be used in approved private schools, public schools, family child care homes, and faith-based ministries.

Eligible families have household incomes at or below 127% of federal poverty guidelines (about $30,000 for a family of four), live in Vanderburgh County or one of four other pilot counties, and have a child who will be 4 years old by August 1 of this year. Families can choose from 27 approved programs in Vanderburgh County.

If the number of applications received from eligible families is more than funding allows, a randomized lottery will be held in April. Enrollment information will be sent in the mail to families who receive a grant.

For more information, contact Lora Stephens at 4C of Southern Indiana, 812-423-4008 x 109, lstephens@child-care.org, or visitwww.onmywayprek.org.