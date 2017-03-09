Bulletin Board For March 10, 2017

By

General Interest

Monastery Yard Sale, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., March 30-31; 8 a.m.-3 p.m., April 1; Event Hall, Monastery of Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; furniture, framed pictures, dishes, lamps and artifacts from various countries.

Rogation Day Mass, 6:30 p.m., March 21, Resurrection Parish, Evansville; 6:30 p.m., March 23, St. James Parish, Haubstadt, 6:30 p.m., March 23, St. Mary Parish, Ireland; all farmers, gardeners and lovers of God’s earth are welcome to participate; please bring a bag of soil and seeds to be blessed; Refreshments follow the services.

Tri-State Creation Care Conference, 9 a.m. - noon, March 25, Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Evansville; speakers, including Kyle Kramer, Executive Director of the Passionist Earth and Spirit Center, will address our spiritual duty for care of our earth and other topics on how to live in more sustainable ways; free and open to the public; RSVP to tristate.creation.care@gmail.com; for more information check out their Facebook page at tristateinterfaithcreationcare.







Breakfasts/Dinners

St. Patrick’s Dinner / Dance, 5:30 p.m. social hour, 6:30 p.m. dinner, March 11, Good Shepherd Parish, Evansville; $25 per person, admission includes an Irish meal, green beer, wine and other beverages; must be at least 21 years of age to attend; hosted by the Good Shepherd Knights of Columbus; for tickets call John Hamilton at 812-476-4533 or the parish office at 812-477-5403.

Knights of St. John Chicken Dinner, 10:30 a.m., March 19, 109 Main St., Haubstadt; fried chicken, dressing, dumplings, green beans, corn, mashed potatoes, cole slaw and great desserts; dine in or carry out, adults $10, child (10 and under) $5; for questions call 812-768-6761.

St. Patrick’s Day Dinner to benefit Haiti, 6 p.m., March 16, St. Wendel Church, St. Wendel; join us for a delicious meal, fun and games to benefit our Haiti friends; menu includes Hornville smoked chicken, sides and dessert; adults $10, children (4-10) $5, sponsored by St. Wendel Church Outreach; reservations call 812-963-3733.

Classes/Workshops

Intermediate Spinning Workshop, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., March 25, White Violet Center for Eco-Justice, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; designed for people who have spun before, but in need of further instructions; spinning wheels and fibers will be available for use, but participants encouraged to bring own materials; cost is $125 which includes lunch; register at Events.WhiteViolet.org or call 812-535-2932.

Learn to Weave, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 1, White Violet Center for Eco-Justice, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; complete several mug rug coasters to take home using a four-shaft floor loom; cost is $115, which includes lunch; registration deadline is March 31; register online at Events.WhiteViolet.org or by calling 812-535-2932 or emailing rmorton@spsmw.org.

College Life

UE Newman Catholic Community Mass, Wednesdays,9:30-10 p.m., March 29 and April 26; Sundays, 1 p.m., Neu Chapel, University of Evansville, Evansville; NEW THIS SEMESTER small groups forming - for more information, contact jkoch@evdio.org.

USI Newman Catholic Community Mass, 4 p.m., Sundays, Liberal Arts Building, Room 101, University of Southern Indiana, Evansville; for more information, contact choehn@evdio.org.

55

Senior Citizens Gathering, 12 p.m., March 21, All Saints Parish, St. Anthony cafeteria, Evansville; fun, dessert and Bingo; for more information call All Saints Parish Office at 812-423-5209.

Fundraisers

Big Bingo and Big Auction, doors open 3:30 p.m., dinner 4:30 p.m., Big Bingo and Big Auction 6 p.m., March 12, Old National Events Plaza, Evansville; reservations required; tickets include dinner, beverages and Big Bingo game cards; sponsorship and volunteer opportunities available; proceeds benefit Mater Dei and Reitz Memorial High Schools; for ticket prices and information, contact Sarah Wagner at 812-421-5727 or swagner@evdio.org or Tom Miller at 812-474-2943 or tommiller@evdio.org.

St. Patrick Family Game and Card party, noon, March 19, Sts. Peter and Paul Cafeteria, Haubstadt; $5 per person or $15 family; free door prizes, snack table, sandwiches, chips and a drink; Chinese auction and half pot; please call 812-768-6941 for reservations.

Holy Rosary Premium Smoked Baby Back Ribs, 10 a.m. – noon, March 25, corner of Green River Rd and Washington Ave, Evansville; $20 per slab; a portion of net proceeds will benefit new chapel; for pre-orders, email micash1gr@aol.com with order amount and your phone number; sponsored by the Holy Rosary Men’s Club.

“Crop-Paper-Scissors” scrapbooking and craft event, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Apr 15, St. Mary’s Manor Auditorium, Evansville; variety of craft activities, including scrapbooking, make and takes, stamping cards and gift ideas; door prizes, a silent auction and items for sale; lunch is provided; early registration is $35 and ends Apr 1, after that, $40; proceeds help fund autism services for children in the community; to reserve your spot or make a donation contact Kelly Shaw at 812-485-4419 or Kelly.Shaw@stmarys.org.







Health

Tai Chi for arthritis sampler class, Mondays from 1:30-2:30 p.m., April 3-24; Tuesdays from 1:30-2:30 p.m., April 6-27; St. Mary’s Wellness Center at Epworth Crossing, Newburgh; classes taught by certified instructors; registration required by March 30; call 812-485-5725 to reserve your spot.

Standing Together to Prevent Falls, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Apr 4, St. Mary’s Warrick Phillips Room; Boonville; information on how proper nutrition can help prevent falls and how certain exercises can improve balance and coordination; questions about home safety and effects of medication will also be answered by a registered nurse; lunch is provided with each registration; please contact Maggie Speicher at 812-897-7113 to RSVP.

Marriage/Engagement

Catholic Charities Engaged Encounter weekends, April 29-30 and Sept 9-10, Sarto Retreat Center, Evansville; Engaged Encounter is a weekend retreat with other engaged couples that affords time alone together to plan for marriage, trained facilitators lead the program, for more information or to register, please visitwww.ccevansville.org/engaged-encounter.html or call Catholic Charities at 812-423-5456.

Catholic Charities’ Newly Married Workshops, 6-8 p.m., Catholic Charities, 610 E. Walnut St., Evansville; no cost to attend, materials, snacks and drinks provided; May 2: Good parenting and healthy families; May 23: Family of origin, expectations and adjustment; reservations required; for more details and to register, visit www.charitiesevv.org/engagement-and-marriage.html or call 812-423-5456.

Retreats

Abbey of Gethsemane 2017 Lenten Retreat, 7 a.m.,March 17 - 5 p.m., March 19; leaving from St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; weekend bus trip and retreat at Trappist Monastery hosted by Father Henry Kuykendall and Deacon Joe Seibert focusing on “Bridges to Contemplative Living with Thomas Merton;” cost $100, plus free will offering for room and meals; an optional 10-week Lenten series will be offered; for more information and registration, contact the Parish office at 812-490-1000 or Deacon Joe Seibert at 812-430-0737.

Confirmation Retreat Day for all Parishes, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., March 18, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; plan your Confirmation retreat day; led by Ursuline Sister Michael Marie Friedman; $25 fee includes lunch; all parishes are invited; register by Feb. 18 by contacting Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or email kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

SOURCE SUMMIT Adult Retreat, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., March 18, Annunciation Parish, Christ the King Campus, Evansville; for any and all adults age 24 ; join dynamic speakers to answer the question, “Do you love me?”; you do not have to have a child attending the youth retreat; register at www.sourcesummitevansville.org (adult retreat link) or call 812-490-0289.

‘Live Joyfully’ with the Sisters of Providence, March 31 - April 2, Sisters of Providence, St. Mary-of-the-Woods, Ind.; Do you want to live joyfully? Would you like to deepen your faith? All single Catholic women, ages 18-42 who are interested in the opportunity to learn more about becoming a Sister of Providence are invited to attend the Come and See weekend retreat; for information/register, call or text Sister Editha Ben at 812-230-4771 or email eben@spsmw.org.

Spiritual Growth

Lunch with the Sisters of Providence, 11:30 a.m., March 11 or 5 p.m., March 14; 11:30 a.m. or 5 p.m., March 22; St. Mary-of-the-Woods; Mass followed by sharing a meal; the Sisters of Providence invite you to get an inside look at the life of sisters today and meet some pretty incredible women; meals are free, but seating is limited and registration required; visit LunchSisters.SistersofProvidence.org or SupperSistersSMW.SistersofProvidence.org to register.

Taize Prayer Gathering, 7-8 p.m., March 14, Church of the Immaculate Conception, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; theme is “Praying for peace in the world and in our hearts”, open to persons of all faith traditions and free to attend; for more information call 812-535-2952 or visit Taize.ProvCenter.org.

The Book of Glory: Reflections on John 13-21, 9:45 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., March 18, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; presented by Father Eugene Hensell, OSB, a monk of Saint Meinrad Archabbey; for more information or to register call 800-880-2777 or 812-367-1411, ext. 2915, or visit www.thedome.org.

Day of Recollection, 8 a.m. registration, 8:30 Mass; March 25, Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Haubstadt; guest speakers Deacon Joe and Becky Siewers; cost $7 includes light lunch catered by the Knights of Columbus; RSVP by March 19 by calling Leah Haley at 812-664-0188 or Becky Mayer at 812-753-4180.

Support Groups







Vocation Exploration

Discernment Retreat — Listening with Our Lady, 6 p.m., March 24 - 1 p.m., March 26., Sacred Heart Residence, Mobile, Ala.; led by Father Pat Arensberg and the Little Sisters of the Poor; no charge, guest accommodations are provided, as well as transportation between Mobile Regional Airport and the retreat location; registration deadline March 21; for more information or to register, email vocmobile@littlesisterofthepoor.org or call 251-591-3700.

Come and See Weekend, March 31 - April 2, Sisters of Providence, St. Mary-of-the-Woods, Ind.; Do you want to live joyfully? Would you like to deepen your faith?; all single Catholic women, ages 18-42 interested in the opportunity to learn about becoming a Sister of Providence are invited to attend; for information or to register, call or text Sister Editha Ben at 812-230-4771 or email eben@spsmw.org.

Youth and Young Adult

Do you love me? Source and Summit 2017 Youth Retreat, March 17-19, Reitz Memorial High School, Evansville; Mass, confession, adoration, rosary, praise, Scripture, small group workshops, fun, friends, food; open to ages 13-24; for more information, visit www.sourcesummitevansville.org.

Annual Cub Scout Faith Day, March 18, St. John the Evangelist, Daylight; for more information, contact Cathy Egler at cathy.egler@gmail.com for 812-630-5495.