Creation Care Conference Coming To The Tri-State

The Great Work of our times, to borrow a phrase from cultural historian and environmental thinker Thomas Berry, is to overcome our alienation from the rest of Creation and begin acting as a beneficial species rather than a harmful one. Kyle Kramer, Executive Director of the Passionist Earth and Spirit Center in Louisville, Ky., will deliver the keynote address for the 2nd annual Tri-State Creation Care Conference, which will explore the key aspects of the Great Work and the interfaith spiritual wisdom and practices that can bring it about.

Offered as a service of Tri-State Creation Care with sponsorship by Hoosier Interfaith Power and Light, the second annual spring conference will be held from 9 a.m. to noon CT on March 25 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 5130 Lincoln Ave., Evansville.

Kramer, the former director of graduate theology programs and spiritual formation for Saint Meinrad, has spent 15 years as an organic farmer and homesteader in Spencer County. He is a current columnist for the “St. Anthony Messenger” magazine, a former columnist for ‘America” magazine, serves as a Catholic Climate Ambassador for the USCCB-sponsored Catholic Climate Covenant and is the author of the book “A Time to Plant: Life Lessons in Work, Prayer, and Dirt.”

Breakout sessions will feature local experts in the areas of gardening, connecting children with the love of nature and environmental activism in the faith setting. A variety of vendors associated with earth care and displays of affiliate organizations promoting earth care that reflect their own unique mission will also be present.

The conference is free and open to the public. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and concludes at noon. To help with planning, an RSVP to tristate.creation.care@gmail.com including how many will be attending is appreciated. For more info, email TSCC or check out their Facebook page at tristateinterfaithcreationcare.