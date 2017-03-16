Volunteers Pray And Work During Day Of Service

Volunteers working at the old Channel 44 building in downtown Evansville during the Fourth Annual St. Meinrad Day of Service in Evansville. The Message photo by Tim Lilley

The theme for the Fourth Annual Day of Service organized by St. Meinrad Archabbey came straight from the Rule of St. Benedict: Ora et Labora (Pray and Work). Eighteen volunteers spent several hours on March 11 working at three different locations around Evansville.

They did some painting and prep work for remodeling at the Old Channel 44 building downtown, which will be used by National Public Radio affiliate WNIN. They also spent time at the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store sorting items to prepare them to go on sale in the store.

Volunteers also cleaned the sanctuary and pews of St. Benedict Cathedral in preparation for Holy Week.

Darren Sroufe, who serves as St. Meinrad Director of Planned Giving and Foundation Relations, led the Evansville Day of Service. He said the volunteers gathered at the Cathedra, for morning prayer before beginning their labors, and they concluded with 4:30 p.m. Mass at St. Benedict. Bishop Charles C. Thompson celebrated the Mass.