Leadership Evansville Honors Benedictine Sister Donna Marie Herr

By

Sister Donna Marie Herr, left, holds the Celebration of Leadership Award presented by Keith Rawley of AstraZeneca on behalf of Leadership Evansville. Sister Donna Marie taught Rawley at Mater Dei High School. The Message photo by Tim Lilley

Benedictine Sister Donna Marie Herr, director of Evansville’s St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, received Leadership Evansville’s Celebration of Leadership Award for Health and Social Services during the organization’s 22nd Annual Celebration of Leadership event, held March 9 at Old National Events Plaza in Evansville.

Mater Dei High School graduate Keith Rawley, a former student of Sister Donna Marie who now serves as Director of Budget and Procurement for AstraZeneca, presented the award. The Evansville District of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul nominated Sister Donna Marie.

“Sister Donna Marie Herr has selflessly dedicated her volunteer efforts to helping the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry for the past nine years,” Rawley told a crowd estimated at more than 1,200. “Sister Donna Marie’s compassion and inviting personality have made collaboration with the city’s other food pantries run smoothly. Her dedication extends beyond providing for those in need of the pantry’s services; her commitment to recognizing the priceless volunteers who help make the mission of the pantry possible never ceases.”

Leadership Evansville presented Celebration of Leadership Awards in three divisions – Individual , Project or Program, and Business or Organization – for six categories: Arts, Community and Neighborhood, Education, Environment, Government and Public Service, and Health and Social Services.