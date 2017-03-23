Bulletin Board For March 24, 2017

General Interest

Tri-State Creation Care Conference, 9 a.m. - noon, March 25, Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Evansville; speakers, including Kyle Kramer, Executive Director of the Passionist Earth and Spirit Center, will address our spiritual duty for care of our earth and other topics on how to live in more sustainable ways; free and open to the public; RSVP to tristate.creation.care@gmail.com; for more information check out their Facebook page at tristateinterfaithcreationcare.

Monastery Yard Sale, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., March 30-31; 8 a.m.-3 p.m., April 1; Event Hall, Monastery of Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; furniture, framed pictures, dishes, lamps and artifacts from various countries.

“Words and Images” Art Exhibit, through April 8, Saint Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery, St. Meinrad; traveling exhibit includes 15 collages, along with a booklet of accompanying poems designed to draw people into the lives and ministry of lay ecclesial minister; in conjunction a day of reflection for lay ministers will be held on March 24; for more information call 812-357 or 800-987-7311 or visit www.saintmeinrad.edu.

Good Shepherd Rummage Sale to Benefit Haiti Parish, 7 a.m. - noon, April 8, St. Theresa Campus gymnasium, Evansville; rummage sale to support education for children in our sister parish at St. Rose of Lima in Haiti.

Breakfasts/Dinners

St. John the Evangelist Church Chicken and Ham Dinner, 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., April 2, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Daylight; fried chicken or ham, mashed potatoes & gravy, homemade chicken and dumplings, homemade slaw, green beans, corn, dessert & drink; carry-outs available; adults $10, children (12 and younger) $5, country store with baked goods and quilt raffle; for more information call 812-87-3718.

Classes/Workshops

Learn to Weave, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 1, White Violet Center for Eco-Justice, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; complete several mug rug coasters to take home using a four-shaft floor loom; cost is $115, which includes lunch; registration deadline is March 31; register online at Events.WhiteViolet.org or by calling 812-535-2932 or emailing rmorton@spsmw.org.

The Environment and Our Health, 5-6:30 p.m., April 4, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; Evening with an Ursuline dinner and presentation by Ursuline Sister Amelia Stenger about how environmental issues impact our health; cost is $20; pre registration is required by contacting Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

College Life

UE Newman Catholic Community Mass, Wednesdays,9:30-10 p.m., March 29 and April 26; Sundays, 1 p.m., Neu Chapel, University of Evansville, Evansville; NEW THIS SEMESTER Small groups forming - for more information, contact jkoch@evdio.org.

USI Newman Catholic Community Mass, 4 p.m., Sundays, Liberal Arts Building, Room 101, University of Southern Indiana, Evansville; for more information, contact choehn@evdio.org.

Fundraisers

Holy Rosary Premium Smoked Baby Back Ribs, 10 a.m. – noon, March 25, corner of Green River Rd and Washington Ave, Evansville; $20 per slab; a portion of net proceeds will benefit new chapel; for pre-orders, email micash1gr@aol.com with order amount and your phone number; sponsored by the Holy Rosary Men’s Club.

14th Annual Sts. Peter and Paul Parish Die Kirche Auktion Fest, April 9, Haubstadt Old Gym, West St., Haubstadt; silent, live and Chinese auction, raffles, half pot, food booths, giant bake sale, kids games, and ice cream shop; for more information contact parish office.

“Crop-Paper-Scissors” scrapbooking and craft event, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Apr 15, St. Mary’s Manor Auditorium, Evansville; variety of craft activities, including scrapbooking, make and takes, stamping cards and gift ideas; door prizes, a silent auction and items for sale; lunch is provided; early registration is $35 and ends Apr 1, after that, $40; proceeds help fund autism services for children in the community; to reserve your spot or make a donation contact Kelly Shaw at 812-485-4419 or Kelly.Shaw@stmarys.org.







Health

Tai Chi for arthritis sampler class, Mondays from 1:30-2:30 p.m., April 3-24; Tuesdays from 1:30-2:30 p.m., April 6-27; St. Mary’s Wellness Center at Epworth Crossing, Newburgh; classes taught by certified instructors; registration required by March 30; call 812-485-5725 to reserve your spot.

Standing Together to Prevent Falls, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., April 4, St. Mary’s Warrick Phillips Room; Boonville; information on how proper nutrition can help prevent falls and how certain exercises can improve balance and coordination; questions about home safety and effects of medication will also be answered by a registered nurse; lunch is provided with each registration; please contact Maggie Speicher at 812-897-7113 to RSVP.

Marriage/Engagement

Catholic Charities Engaged Encounter weekends, April 29-30 and Sept 9-10, Sarto Retreat Center, Evansville; Engaged Encounter is a weekend retreat with other engaged couples that affords time alone together to plan for marriage, trained facilitators lead the program, for more information or to register, please visitwww.ccevansville.org/engaged-encounter.html or call Catholic Charities at 812-423-5456.

Catholic Charities’ Newly Married Workshops, 6-8 p.m., Catholic Charities, 610 E. Walnut St., Evansville; no cost to attend, materials, snacks and drinks provided; May 2: Good parenting and healthy families; May 23: Family of origin, expectations and adjustment; reservations required; for more details and to register, visit www.charitiesevv.org/engagement-and-marriage.html or call 812-423-5456.

Retreats

Healing and Music, 7 p.m., March 31 until 4 p.m., April 1, Benedictine Hospitality Center, Kordes Hall, Ferdinand; explore the sacred power of music and learn how to use music to improve your well-being; cost is $150, including meals and a private room; registration due March 28; for more information or to register, call 800-880-2777, or 812-367-1411 ext. 2915, or visit www.thedome.org/programs.

Preparing for Holy Week Retreat, 7-8:30 p.m., April 7 to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., April 8, Providence Hall parlor room, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods; retreat will offer a time to reflect on the Good Friday liturgy; cost is $200 which includes housing and meals, or $150 without housing; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing jfrost@spsmw.org.

Triduum Retreat, April 13-16, Benedictine Hospitality Center, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; silent retreat runs from 2:30 p.m. on Holy Thursday to 10 a.m. on Easter Sunday; cost $250, includes meals and a private room; for more information or to register call 800-880-2777 or 812-367-1411, ext. 2915, or visit www.thedome.org.







Spiritual Growth

Praying with Hildegard of Bingen, Teresa of Avila and Catherine of Siena, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 1, Providence Hall Conference Room, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; participants will explore the lives of these women, examine their writings, worlds and prayer; cost is $45 which includes lunch; registration deadline is March 27; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing jfrost@spsmw.org.

The Seven Last Words of Jesus Lenten scripture study, 10 a.m. - noon, Fridays, March 31 - April 14, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, Ill.; three week Lenten scripture study led by Fr. Tom Ovalle, OMI; $30 for the series or $10 per session; pre-registration required; information at snows.org/programs or contact the Shrine at 618-397-6700 ext. 6270 or 314-241-3400 ext. 6270 to register for the program.

Annual Thomas Lecture on Philosophy and Theology, 7 p.m., April 6, St. Bede Theater, Saint Meinrad Seminary, St. Meinrad; “The Idiocy of Being and Aquinas’ Third Way” presented by Dr. William Desmond, an Irish philosopher; free and open to the public; for more information call Mary Jeanne Schumacher at 812-357-6501.

Lenten Day of Prayer, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., April 8, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; registration begins at 9 a.m.; event led by Monsignor Bernard Powers and will include Mass and Reconciliation; cost is $25 which includes lunch; to register contact Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

“The Joy of Love” book study, 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., April 13, May 11, June 8, Aug 10, Sept 14, Oct 12, Nov 9, Dec 14; Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; $20 fee per class includes lunch; to register contact Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.







Vocation Exploration

Come and See Weekend, March 31 - April 2, Sisters of Providence, St. Mary-of-the-Woods, Ind.; Do you want to live joyfully? Would you like to deepen your faith?; all single Catholic women, ages 18-42 interested in the opportunity to learn about becoming a Sister of Providence are invited to attend; for information or to register, call or text Sister Editha Ben at 812-230-4771 or email eben@spsmw.org.