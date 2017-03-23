Celebrating 175 Years Of Catholic Education

By

Bishop Charles C. Thompson censes the statue of St. Mother Theodore Guerin during the blessing and dedication ceremony after Mass on March 18. The Message photos by Tim Lilley

Bishop Charles C. Thompson joined the parish family of St. Joseph Parish in Jasper on March 18 to celebrate the 175th anniversary of St. Mother Theodore Guerin’s creation of the Sisters of Providence’s first mission school. Bishop Thompson and priests of the Diocese of Evansville concelebrated Mass before the bishop blessed and dedicated a statue of St. Mother Theodore created by former St. Joseph parishioners Nick and Christine Ring, who now live in South Carolina.

St. Joseph Pastor Father Ray Brenner, who also serves as Dean of the Diocese of Evansville’s East Deanery, concelebrated Mass with Bishop Thompson. Joining him were St. Joseph Associate Pastors Father William Traylor and Father Crispine Adongo, Father John Brosmer, pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Dale, and retired priests of the diocese Father Gene Heerdink and Father Steve Lintzenich. Deacons Levi Schnellenberger, William Burmeister and Michael Johns assisted. Diocesan seminarians also served.

Twenty Sisters of Providence attended the day’s celebration which began with “In Her Own Words,” a dramatic performance based on the journals and letters of St. Mother Theodore that was written and performed by Sandra Hartlieb of Indianapolis. Several of the sisters are daughters of Jasper and the Diocese of Evansville. All are listed in a box accompanying this story.

Prior to the opening of “In Her Own Words,” Jasper Mayor Terry Seitz greeted the visiting Sisters of Providence and all in attendance, and read a proclamation from the city making March 18, 2017, St. Joseph Mission School Day in Jasper.

Bishop Thompson began his homily by noting the connection of water to the first and third readings for the Third Sunday of Lent. The Gospel reading, from John 4, recounted the story of Jesus’ conversation with the Samaritan woman at the well (John 4: 5-42).

“As our gospel story relates, Jesus’ outreach knows no bounds,” Bishop Thompson said. “In addition to ignoring the social norms that existed between Jews and Samaritans, men and women, Jesus engages in a dialogue with a woman who, given the time of day that she shows up at the well, is evidently considered a sinner. Asking for a drink from her, Jesus evidences a willingness to go beyond mere conversation. The woman, for her part, willingly engages in the encounter. What has she got to lose? Consequently, she is transformed from sinner to evangelist, as she goes running off to witness to her neighbors. They, in turn, seek out Jesus and come to believe as well that He is the long-awaited Savior.”

Bishop Thompson heralded the pioneers who forged our Catholic faith in Southwest Indiana.

“Similar to the way in which the Samaritan Woman became a witness of the Good News to others, so today’s anniversary calls to mind the incredible witness of Mother Theodore Guerin, Fr. (Joseph) Kundek and Bishop (Simon) Bruté. The missionary discipleship of these great Catholic pioneers, along with the companions of St. Theodore Guerin, were instrumental in what our Diocesan Office of Catholic Schools today refers to as Educating, Inspiring and Proclaiming the Catholic faith. Lifelong formation and education are essential to the process of growth and ongoing conversion in the faith. The Catholic faith here in Dubois County, as well as throughout Southwest Indiana, is alive and well today due in great part to the blood, sweat and tears shed by those first teachers and evangelizers. No doubt, the service born from such great sacrifice was rooted in Word, Sacrament and Prayer.

“Like the Samaritan woman, St. Theodore Guerin and the Sisters of Providence – both then and now – Father Kundek and Bishop Brute, we too must be witnesses of the Good News of Jesus Christ,” Bishop Thompson added. “Drawing from the waters of life, through the grace of baptism, we are called to embrace the path of holiness as ambassadors of hope, missionary disciples, by means of educating, inspiring and proclaiming the gospel with our own blood, sweat and tears. Here, each time we gather, we encounter the person of Jesus Christ, our Savior, in Word and Sacrament. Our lives are forever transformed.

“St. Theodore Guerin, Pray for Us.”