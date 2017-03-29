Around The Diocese For March 31

Happy birthday!

Darin Knight, principal at Mater Dei High School, Evansville, celebrates his birthday April 10.

Father Alex Zenthoefer, pastor of Annunciation of the Lord Parish in Evansville and director of Diocesan Vocations, celebrates his birthday April 10.

Most Rev. Charles C. Thompson, fifth Bishop of the Diocese of Evansville, celebrates his birthday on April 11.

Happy anniversary!

Bishop-Emeritus Gerald A. Gettelfinger, fourth bishop of the Diocese of Evansville, was installed as bishop on April 11, 1989.

Father Joseph Ziliak, vicar for retired priests and former editor of The Message, was ordained to the priesthood April 7, 1962.