Bulletin Board For March 31

By

Send information to Bulletin Board at least ten days in advance. Items to be considered for publication Friday, April 14 must be received in writing no later than noon on Tuesday, April 4.

Entries may be repeated if time and space permit. All items may be edited. All times are local times.

Mail information to Bulletin Board, P.O. Box 4169, Evansville, IN 47724-0169; e-mail message@evdio.org, fax to 812-424-0972.

General Interest

Piano and Strings Concert, 3 p.m., April 2, St. Bede Hall, St. Meinrad Archabbey, St. Meinrad; free concert featuring Andrea Ioannides, violinist Robert Anemone and cellist Kirsten Jerme; free and open to the public; for more information, call 812-357-6501.

Morning at Mater Dei, 7:45 a.m., April 5, Mater Dei High School, Evansville; come and see the opportunities available for your student; information session and building tours; open to middle school parents; RSVP to Lou Ann Gilbert, Enrollment Manager at 812-426-2258 ext. 322 or email lagiblert@evdio.org.

“Words and Images” Art Exhibit, through April 8, St. Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery, St. Meinrad; traveling exhibit includes 15 collages, along with a booklet of accompanying poems designed to draw people into the lives and ministry of lay ecclesial minister; in conjunction a day of reflection for lay ministers will be held on March 24; for more information, call 812-357 or 800-987-7311 or visit www.saintmeinrad.edu.

Good Shepherd Rummage Sale to Benefit Haiti Parish, 7 a.m.-noon, April 8, St. Theresa Campus Gymnasium, Evansville; rummage sale to support education for children in sister parish at St. Rose of Lima in Haiti.

Diocesan Choir for Chrism Mass, 5:30 p.m., April 11, St. Benedict Cathedral, Evansville; open to singers and instrumentalists from all parishes of Diocese of Evansville; practices held in the Cathedral school: 2-4 p.m., April 2; 6-7 p.m., April 4; 2-4 p.m., April 9; questions, contact Jeremy Korba at 812-589-3886 or jkorba@evdio.org.

Breakfasts/Dinners

St. John the Evangelist Church Chicken and Ham Dinner, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., April 2, St. John the Evangelist, Daylight; fried chicken or ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, homemade chicken and dumplings, homemade slaw, green beans, corn, dessert and drink; carry-outs available; adults $10, children (12 and younger) $5, country store with baked goods and quilt raffle; for more information, call 812-867-3718.

St. Henry B-B-Q Dinner, Christ the King Parish, 11 a.m., April 2, St. Henry Catholic Knights Hall, St. Henry; serving famous St. Henry B-B-Q or fried chicken, potato salad or chips, slaw, baked beans and bread; dine-in or carry out; half pot, chinese auction, kids game and raffle; $10 adult, $8 child; everyone is invited!

Country Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., April 2, Mary, Help of Christian Parish Center, Mariah Hill; dine in or carry out a meal of grilled whole hog sausage, scrambled eggs, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, homemade bread, pastries and choice of coffee, milk or orange juice; $9 per adult, $4 for children ages 4-11, under 4 free; questions, contact Doris Dilger at 812-686-8555.

Easter Brunch, 9:45 a.m.-2 p.m., April 16, O’Shaughnessy Dining Room, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; extended menu including shrimp cocktail, carved prime rib, raspberry pork loin, fresh salads, side dishes, homemade desserts; cost $23.50 for adults, $21.50 for seniors (55 - older), $21.50 for military personnel, and $12.50 for children ages 5-11, children 4-under free; reservations not accepted but tickets may be purchased in advance; for more information, call 812-535-4285 or visit ProvCenter.org.

Classes/Workshops

The Environment and Our Health, 5-6:30 p.m., April 4, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; “Evening with an Ursuline” dinner and presentation by Ursuline Sister Amelia Stenger about how environmental issues impact our health; cost $20; pre-registration is required by contacting Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

International Salad Bowl Cooking Workshop, 5:30-8:30 p.m., April 27, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; learn how to make salads from various countries, including India, Thailand and Vietnam; cost $35; registration deadline April 20; register online at Events.WhiteViolet.org or call 812-535-2932 or email rmorton@spsmw.org.

College Life

UE Newman Catholic Community Mass, Wednesdays,9:30-10 p.m., March 29 and April 26; Sundays, 1 p.m., Neu Chapel, University of Evansville, Evansville; NEW THIS SEMESTER small groups forming — for more information, contact jkoch@evdio.org.

USI Newman Catholic Community Mass, 4 p.m., Sundays, Liberal Arts Building, Room 101, University of Southern Indiana, Evansville; for more information, contact choehn@evdio.org.

55

Catholic 50 Singles Club, 6:30-8:30 p.m., April 6, Holy Family Room, St. Benedict Cathedral, Evansville; join us for board games and refreshments; for more information, contact the Parish Center at 812-425-3369.

Fundraisers

14th Annual Sts. Peter and Paul Parish Die Kirche Auktion Fest, April 9, Haubstadt Old Gym, West St., Haubstadt; silent, live and Chinese auctions, raffles, half pot, food booths, giant bake sale, kids games, and ice cream shop; for more information, contact parish office.

“Crop-Paper-Scissors” Scrapbooking and Craft Event, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., April 15, St. Mary’s Manor Auditorium, Evansville; variety of craft activities, including scrapbooking, make and takes, stamping cards and gift ideas; door prizes, silent auction and items for sale; lunch is provided; early registration is $35, after April 1, $40; proceeds help fund autism services for children in the community; to reserve your spot or make a donation, contact Kelly Shaw at 812-485-4419 or Kelly.Shaw@stmarys.org.

Health

Standing Together to Prevent Falls, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., April 4, St. Mary’s Warrick Phillips Room, Boonville; information on how proper nutrition can help prevent falls and how certain exercises can improve balance and coordination; questions about home safety and effects of medication will also be answered by a registered nurse; lunch is provided with each registration; please contact Maggie Speicher at 812-897-7113 to RSVP.

Creighton Model Fertility Care, 6:30 p.m., April 19, St. Mary’s Hospital for Women and Children, Evansville; free introductory session provides professional services in fertility awareness, cycle irregularities, determining the potential cause of infertility issues, breastfeeding, and menopause; sessions can assist couples with information and education in achieving or avoiding a pregnancy through the use of this method of charting the woman’s cycles, aid in identifying various women’s health concerns, and doctor referrals; for information and to register, call 812 421-2030.

Marriage/Engagement

Catholic Charities Engaged Encounter Weekends, April 29-30 and Sept. 9-10, Sarto Retreat Center, Evansville; weekend retreat with other engaged couples that affords time alone together to plan for marriage, trained facilitators lead the program, for more information or to register, please visitwww.ccevansville.org/engaged-encounter.html or call Catholic Charities at 812-423-5456.

Catholic Charities’ Newly Married Workshops, 6-8 p.m., Catholic Charities, 610 E. Walnut St., Evansville; no cost to attend, materials, snacks and drinks provided; May 2: Good parenting and healthy families; May 23: Family of origin, expectations and adjustment; reservations required; for more details and to register, visit www.ccevansville.org/engagement-and-marriage.html or call 812-423-5456.

Retreats

Preparing for Holy Week Retreat, 7-8:30 p.m., April 7, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m., April 8, Providence Hall Parlor Room, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; retreat will offer a time to reflect on the Good Friday liturgy; cost $200, includes housing and meals, or $150 without housing; register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org, call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.

Triduum Retreat, April 13-16, Benedictine Hospitality Center, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; silent retreat runs from 2:30 p.m. on Holy Thursday to 10 a.m. on Easter Sunday; cost $250, includes meals and a private room; for more information or to register, call 800-880-2777 or 812-367-1411 ext. 2915, or visit www.thedome.org.

Spiritual Growth

Annual Thomas Lecture on Philosophy and Theology, 7 p.m., April 6, St. Bede Theater, St. Meinrad Seminary, St. Meinrad; “The Idiocy of Being and Aquinas’ Third Way” presented by Dr. William Desmond, an Irish philosopher; free and open to the public; for more information, call Mary Jeanne Schumacher at 812-357-6501.

Lenten Day of Prayer, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., April 8, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; registration begins at 9 a.m.; event led by Monsignor Bernard Powers and will include Mass and Reconciliation; cost is $25 which includes lunch; to register contact Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

“We Were There” Way of the Cross Presentation, 7:30 p.m, April 11, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, Ill.; dramatic, prayerful presentation of Pope John Paul II’s scriptural Way of the Cross; for more information, contact Shrine Pastoral Ministries at 618-397-6700 ext. 6276 or www.snows.org/holyweek.

“The Joy of Love” Book Study, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., April 13, May 11, June 8, Aug. 10, Sept. 14, Oct. 12, Nov. 9, Dec. 14; Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; $20 fee per class includes lunch; to register contact Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Way of the Cross, 3:30 p.m., April 14, beginning at the Four Freedom Monument in Downtown Evansville and concluding at St. Mary Parish, 613 Cherry St., Evansville; event will reflect on the path that Christ followed for our redemption; all are welcome; event should finish before 5:30 p.m.; questions, please contact Father Alex Zenthoefer at azenthoefer@evdio.org.

“Journey of Decision” Way of the Cross Presentation, 1 p.m., April 14, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, Ill.; outdoor Stations of the Cross, in which Pilate, Veronica, Mary, Herod and other witnesses of Christ’s Passion share their stories and experiences; for more information contact Shrine Pastoral Ministries at 618-397-6700 ext. 6276 or www.snows.org/holyweek.

Way of the Cross for Justice, 10-11 a.m., April 14, Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; recall Jesus’ journey to the cross while praying for many justice struggles we face today; cost to attend the event is a freewill offering, which will support ongoing justice efforts throughout the Wabash Valley; for more information, call 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.

Divine Mercy Sunday, 3 p.m., April 23, Holy Cross Parish, Fort Branch; service will include Chaplet of Divine Mercy, Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, Benediction, Litany of Divine Mercy and the Sacrament of Confession will also be available.