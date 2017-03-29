Owensboro Bishop-Emeritus McRaith Dies At Age 82

By Special To The Message

Bishop-Emeritus John Jeremiah McRaith, who served as the third bishop of the Diocese of Owensboro from 1982 to 2009, died March 19 at age 82.

John Jeremiah was born in Hutchinson, Minn., on Dec. 6, 1934, to Arthur Luke McRaith and Marie Hanley McRaith. He grew up with three siblings; James, Jane and Margaret Mary.

He attended grade school in a one-room school in rural Minnesota and attended high school at St. John Preparatory in Collegeville, Minn., graduating in 1952. He began his higher education at Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, and went on to study at Mount St. Bernard Seminary, also in Dubuque. This was followed by post-graduate studies at Mankato State University in Mankato, Minn.

He was ordained to the diocesan priesthood on Feb. 21, 1960, by Bishop Alphonse J. Schladweiler.

Father McRaith’s dedication to rural life fueled his desire to travel around the country addressing rural issues, social justice and the importance of a rural ministry. Becoming a recognized authority on Catholic rural life, he spent years giving conferences and workshops in many dioceses across America. Groups he encountered and worked with included the coal miners of Appalachia and the pulp workers of Louisiana.

From 1978 until 1982 he served as vicar general and chancellor in the Diocese of New Ulm, Minn. In July 1979 he became Director of the Pastoral Office for Personnel in the Diocese of New Ulm, serving as executive director of the priests’ personnel board. He retained his roles as vicar general and chancellor during this busy time.

In the spring of 1982 Bishop Henry J. Soenneker resigned as Bishop of the Diocese of Owensboro, and Fr. McRaith was tapped to take his place. Bishop-elect McRaith arrived in Owensboro that October.

On Dec. 15, 1982 he was ordained and installed as the third bishop of Owensboro by Archbishop Thomas C. Kelly, O.P., of the Archdiocese of Louisville. Bishop McRaith’s motto was “Jesus calls us to serve and not be served;” in fact, “To Serve” was inscribed inside his episcopal ring.

During his tenure, Bishop McRaith oversaw a significant expansion of services by the diocese. He created many new offices and ministries; saw Catholic Charities become licensed by the Commonwealth of Kentucky to provide adoption services; and saw the Office of Safe Environment formed and the diocese’s Sexual Abuse Review Board named.

In 2002 the Diocese of Mandeville, Jamaica, became “sister diocese” with the Diocese of Owensboro, to begin a sharing of resources and spiritual support.

Bishop McRaith celebrated his 25th anniversary of episcopal ordination in 2007, and a large Mass and celebration were held for him on Dec. 16 at St. Stephen Cathedral.

Besides a large crowd of laypeople and religious, the anniversary Mass was attended by the following visiting bishops: Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz of Louisville; Archbishop Thomas A. Kelly, retired archbishop of Louisville; Bishop Roger J. Foys of Covington; Bishop Ronald Gainer of Lexington; and Bishop David R. Choby of Nashville.

In the January 2008 issue of The Western Kentucky Catholic, Bishop McRaith thanked everyone for the celebration and wrote that, “There is no doubt I am the most blessed bishop ever for all the kindness and support that I have received these past 25 years.”

On Jan. 5, 2009, at age 74, Bishop McRaith announced that he had decided to retire and that his retirement had been accepted by Pope Benedict XVI. He cited his health as his main reason for retiring, telling the Messenger-Inquirer that “I knew in my head, but it’s hard to step back from a job I really loved.”

In his February 2009 farewell letter in The Western Kentucky Catholic – the January paper had gone to press before the bishop’s resignation announcement – Bishop McRaith wrote, “I love you the Church of Western Kentucky. I end with a heart full of gratitude to you and to our good and gracious God for allowing me to serve you and serve WITH you for over 26 years.”

He added in the letter, “I remember saying on Dec. 15, 1982, ‘May the Lord give us many years together!’ Well, I can only thank God for answering that prayer.”

On Dec. 5, 2015, the Diocese of Owensboro held a celebration for Bishop-Emeritus McRaith’s 80th birthday. In honor of Bishop-Emeritus McRaith’s dedication and servant leadership, Bishop William Medley found it fitting to rename the Catholic Pastoral Center at 600 Locust St. in Owensboro the “McRaith Catholic Center.”

Bishop McRaith’s other responsibilities over the years included serving as president of the Minnesota Catholic Education Association, and as a board member of Brescia University, the Daniel Pitino Shelter, the McAuley Free Clinic, and the Lourdes Hospital Foundation.

He was a member of the Catholic Conference of Kentucky as well as the Kentucky Council of Churches, and also served on numerous committees of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, including the ad hoc committee on stewardship.

Bishop McRaith was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Marie McRaith; his brother, James “Jim” McRaith; his sister, Jane Moening; niece, Shannon Ekeren-Moening; and nephew, Barry McRaith.

He is survived by his sister, Margaret Mary Madden, and nieces and nephews: Molly Wahlgren, Meaghen Madden-VanDyke, Matthew Madden, Mary Elizabeth Lehman, Tim McRaith, Dan McRaith, Brian Moening, and Sarah Moening.

Archbishop Joseph Kurtz of Louisville and Bishop Medley concelebrated a Mass of Christian Burial on March 24 at St. Stephen Cathedral in Owensboro. Interment followed at Mount Saint Joseph in Maple Mount, Ky.