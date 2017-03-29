Called And Gifted Workshop Focuses On Gifts And Talents

By

Mary Martin of the Catherine of Siena Institute addresses parish leaders at the March 22 Called and Giftes Workshop at the Diocese of Evansville Catholic Center. The Message photo by Trisha Hannon Smith

Parish leaders from across the Diocese of Evansville met March 22 at the Catholic Center to hear about the need to focus on the gifts and charisms of those throughout their communities. The Diocesan Office of Catechesis sponsored the Called and Gifted Workshop.

Facilitator Mary Martin from the Siena Institute in Colorado Springs, Colo., led attendees through the day’s activities, which focused on understanding charism as the unique gift each person has been given by God, for the sake of others.

Knowing parishioners’ charisms facilitates using the gifts of all in witnessing to Jesus in family, the workplace and church. “Success is recognizing where you are gifted and where you are not gifted,” Martin said. As stated in the presentation Martin shared, “If you are gifted, you are called; if you are called, you will be gifted.”

Discerning charisms can not only help one reach out and include their neighbors, but it also has the potential to change one’s life.

Several of the attendees had participated in earlier workshops introducing the Called and Gifted process. Carol Ann Gaddis, director of religious education at Holy Rosary Parish in Evansville, said that her participation in the discernment process has allowed her to better understand herself, her joys and passions in her ministry and in her life.

“Personally, I am excited to see how we develop and use this process in our parish as a means of calling forth gifts and charisms from our parish,” Gaddis said. “I can only imagine how we will grow as a community when we are serving God from our baptismal call and not just out of parish need.”

Parish leaders will be asking parishioners to attend the Called and Gifted Workshop to be held May 12-13 at the Catholic Center in Evansville. For more information, please contact Diocesan Director of Catechesis Kathy Gallo at kgallo@evdio.org.