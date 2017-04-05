April Is Child Abuse Prevention Month

By Bishop Charles C. Thompson, The Message Publisher

Since 1983, April has been designated as National Child Abuse Prevention Month. The 2017 theme, Building Community, Building Hope, emphasizes the message that “Strong, nurturing communities that are supportive of families can get involved and play a role in preventing child abuse and neglect, and promoting child and family well-being.” The World Health Organization defines child abuse or maltreatment as “all forms of physical and/or emotional ill-treatment, sexual abuse, neglect or negligent treatment, or commercial or other exploitation, resulting in actual or potential harm to the child’s health, survival, development or dignity in the context of a relationship of responsibility, trust or power.” A key purpose of Child Abuse Prevention Month is to increase public awareness of the need to insure the safety and welfare of children and those who are vulnerable, making known resources and means of involvement, which will lead to greater advocacy and strengthening of efforts to protect children in all aspects of society and culture.

Betrayal of trust is a devastating experience, especially when it involves someone representing a position of authority and/or leadership in faith. Perpetrators of child sex abuse are deeply wounded people who have no business being placed in positions that compromise the vulnerability of children and young people. Thus, as St. Pope John Paul II and his predecessors have made so very clear, there is no place in the Catholic priesthood for those who would carry out such horrendous acts. The Catholic Bishops of the United States are truly sorry for the pain and suffering inflicted on innocent children by some priests in this regard. Such abuse is certainly contrary to our Catholic principles of safeguarding the dignity of every human person from the moment of conception to natural death, as well as maintaining a vigilant defense of the family and most vulnerable in our society. Consequently, the bishops have taken great effort in seeking to apologize, heal wounds and take all possible steps to prevent further abuse.

In his 2016 Post-Synodal Apostolic Exhortation, “On the Joy of Love” (Amoris Laetitia), Pope Francis stressed the inherent dignity and sacredness of each and every child. Noting that each child is a unique and irreplaceable gift, he points out that children are not mere property of their parents [18]. He adds; “A child is a human being of immense worth and may never be used for one’s own benefit.” [170] The Holy Father laments that fact that “Many people leave childhood without ever having felt unconditional love.” [240]

In addition to establishing the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM), and having met with several victims of clergy sex abuse, Pope Francis requested all episcopal conferences to observe a Day of Prayer and Penance for the victims/survivors of sexual abuse. The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) will do so at its upcoming spring meeting in June, to be held in Indianapolis. In a recent interview, Cardinal Sean P. O’Malley of Boston, the head of the PCPM, noted that the education in parishes and schools in the safeguarding of children is a very important part of ministry for both the Church and the Commission. The USCCB’s Committee on the Protection of Children and Young People continues to monitor the training, implementation and adherence to the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People. The Charter, titled “Promise to Protect, Pledge to Heal,” has undergone various revisions. One such example of revision since I became a bishop in 2011 is that the Charter now includes the use of child pornography as grounds for automatic dismissal of a cleric. Dioceses also undergo regular audits by an independent Audit Group that reports its findings to a National Review Board. Indeed, great strides have been made to provide a safe environment for children and young people. The directives are also meant to protect adults as well, providing guidelines for proper boundaries and safeguards.

During this Child Abuse Prevention Month, perhaps we might take the opportunity to more carefully listen and pay attention to the children entrusted to our care. As the domestic church, the family is a great place for teaching, learning, understanding, listening and praying. As parishes, we can keep the healing and care of victims and survivors of child abuse in prayer, especially in our Prayers of the Faithful. We must especially make sure that children are not encumbered by a sense of fear or guilt to report any inappropriate comments or behavior by any adult—whether in the church, the neighborhood, the family or a stranger. Obviously, children must be made to feel safe but aware.



The Diocese of Evansville continues to maintain a hotline for reporting any type of child abuse. Our Victim Assistance Coordinator may be reached at (866) 200-3004. I deeply regret the tremendous trauma caused by any form of child abuse and/or neglect, especially on behalf of those who represent the Church. Coming from a big extended family, it should be no surprise that I am aware of a couple of relatives who have been abused as children. One was abused by a neighbor, a couple were abused by family members and another by a priest. There are probably more that I do not even know. Those who abuse children, many who have been abused, are obviously sick people, often driven by some type severe compulsion. This is not to excuse perpetrators of such abuse. Justice demands that there be consequences for offenders, preventing them from doing further harm. However, in light of the fact that we all stand in need of God’s mercy, we do well to pray for both victims and perpetrators of abuse. The Good News of Jesus Christ is that there is no wound, no matter how deeply traumatic, beyond the transforming power of God’s grace.

