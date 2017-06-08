Diocese Bids Farewell To Scott Whitehouse

At the conclusion of the June 5 Mass of Christian Burial for longtime Diocesan Master of Ceremonies and Catholic school teacher Scott Whitehouse, Bishop Charles C. Thompson shared some details about the last visit he and Bishop-Emeritus Gerald Gettelfinger enjoyed with Whitehouse, the day before he died.

“I don’t know whether Bishop Gettelfinger heard this,” Bishop Thompson said, “but Scott’s last words to us were, ‘I’ll see you on the other side.’ What a witness of faith. What testimony to his confidence and belief in God’s promise.”

When he opened the Mass, Bishop Thompson said, “together we rejoice and celebrate his gain, and we grieve our loss.”

Whitehouse, 64, died peacefully on May 30 at Deaconess VNA Charlier Hospice Center. He was born on Feb. 25, 1953, to Robert Wallace and the late Wilma Josephine Werner Whitehouse.

He taught in diocesan Catholic schools for four decades, most recently teaching Religion Studies at Mater Dei High School, and served as a Master of Ceremony for the late Bishop Francis R. Shea, Bishop-Emeritus Gettelfinger and Bishop Thompson.

Calling Whitehouse a “forever friend,” Robby Kent of Evansville spoke about Whitehouse at the beginning of Mass. He talked about his friend’s love of Christmas, and the fact that he played Santa Claus at the Kenny Kent Chevrolet Christmas party in Evansville – and for the Kent family – for many years.

For those who attended his visitation and may not know that about Whitehouse, it explains why he asked to be buried in a Santa Claus suit.

“He was very principled,” Kent said, continuing with a long list of wonderful character traits. He also noted that Whitehouse’s biggest “stage” was in his classroom. “He challenged each student every day to improve their lives by living through God’s teaching,” Kent said. “Rest in peace dear friend; you definitely deserve it.”

Bishop-Emeritus Gettelfinger concelebrated the Mass and served as homilist.

The first reading from Isaiah offered a lesson on hope, the bishop said, and the second from 1 Corinthians “is really Scott addressing us: ‘Are you not aware that in Baptism you die with Christ so that one day you may rise with him?’”

The Gospel reading from John speaks directly to the third lesson – promises kept. “The day before Bishop Thompson and I had our last visit with Scott, Bishop Thompson promised Scott that he would bring him Holy Communion on last time. We call it Viaticum,” he said.

“We got word that next morning that Scott was unresponsive, so we decided to meet at the hospital. I got there about 3-4 minutes before Bishop Thompson, and Scott was anything but unresponsive. Bishop Thompson had remembered to bring Holy Communion even though neither one of us knew what we would find. We definitely did not expect to find Scott alert and talking, but he was. So he received Holy Communion.

“That was a promise kept by Bishop Thompson,” he continued. “There is a line in the gospel reading that says, ‘If anyone eats this bread, he will live forever, and I will raise him up on the last day.’ Bishop Thompson kept his promise, and Jesus keeps his.”

Thirteen priests of the Diocese of Evansville concelebrated the Mass, including Father Joseph Erbacher, Father Tony Ernst, Father Bernie Etienne, Father Zach Etienne, Father Kenneth Herr, Father Jim Koressel, Father Dave Martin, Father Pascal Nduka, Father Ted Tempel, Father William Traylor, Father Ambrose Wanyonyi, Father Alex Zenthoefer and Father Joseph Ziliak.

Deacon John McMullen assisted, and six other deacons participated – Deacon Vince Bernardin, Deacon David Cook, Deacon Thomas Lambert, Deacon David Rice, Deacon Dennis Russell and Deacon Joe Siewers.

Interment at Park Lawn Cemetery immediately followed Mass.

Before his death, Whitehouse requested that any memorial contributions be made to the Catholic Education Foundation P.O. Box 4169, Evansville, IN 47724-0169.