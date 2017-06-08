Reitz Memorial Honors Alumnus Christopher Kiefer

Chris Kiefer

During its May 21 Commencement Ceremony at Old National Events Plaza in downtown Evansville, Reitz Memorial High School honored 1977 graduate Christopher A. Kiefer with the 2017 Distinguished Service Award.

“Since 1986, the Distinguished Service Award has been presented to a member of our Memorial family who demonstrates exceptional generosity of spirit and a commitment to our Church, Catholic education and Reitz Memorial High School through service,” said school President John K. Browning.

“Chris Kiefer’s motivation behind every action is simple,” he added. “Each day, try to make a difference in someone’s life.”

Kiefer serves as Dean of Business and Public Safety Services for Ivy Tech Community College-Southwest. Browning noted that Kiefer’s community service has included 15 years as a member of the Evansville Vanderburgh County School Corporation Board, including four terms as president; membership on the EVSC Foundation board; work with Youth Resources of Evansville and the Ivy Tech Public Safety Academy, among other local and state youth organizations.

At Reitz Memorial, Browning said that Kiefer was instrumental in starting the booster club barbecue for coaches in 2007 and the Casino Night in 2008. He also was a founding member of the first Steak Night in 2008. In 2012, his efforts led to the addition of a silent auction to Steak Night that benefits the school’s Academic Resource and Life Skills Program. The auction has raised nearly $100,000 since its inception.