More Catholic Schools Earn Four Star Status

By

The Indiana Department of Education has announced a second round of Four Star school awards, and Diocese of Evansville Catholic schools claimed 13 total spots in the two rounds of announcements.

The Complete list of Four Star schools in the Diocese of Evansville includes Corpus Christi School in Evansville, Good Shepherd School in Evansville, Holy Rosary School in Evansville, Holy Trinity Catholic School in Jasper, Mater Dei High School in Evansville, Reitz Memorial High School in Evansville, Resurrection School in Evansville,

St. John The Baptist School in Newburgh, St. Wendel School in St. Wendel, Sts. Peter & Paul School in Haubstadt, St. Benedict Cathedral School Evansville, St. Matthew School in Mount Vernon and St. Philip School in Posey County.

“I am pleased that 50 percent of our Catholic schools earned the distinction of being recognized as Four Star Schools,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Daryl Hagan. “Catholic schools are committed to educating the whole child; and as a result, they are distinguished by excellence."

Created in 1988 by the Indiana DOE, the Four Star School Award signifies a pursuit of academic excellence among the students and the administration of a school. To receive a Four Star designation, a school must receive an “A” on the state’s A-F accountability system; have excellent ISTEP pass rates; carry an overall high graduation rate (if applicable); and show success in closing achievement gaps.