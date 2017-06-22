Around The Diocese For June 23, 2017

By

Happy Birthday!

David Franklin, retired deacon of the Diocese of Evansville, celebrates his birthday on July 4.

Happy Anniversary!

Archbishop-elect Charles C. Thompson was installed as the Fifth Bishop of the Diocese of Evansville on June 29, 2011.

Good Shepherd third grades help Chemo Buddies

The third grade classes at Good Shepherd Catholic School in Evansville collected pennies for Chemo Buddies, a nonprofit organization that provides a group of dedicated volunteers who serve cancer patients while they are in the treatment room receiving chemotherapy. Many students did small chores at home to earn money or gave their own money. The students collected a total of $320, which was used to buy items for the organization. Each class also made blankets that will be given to the patients during their treatment.

