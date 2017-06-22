Bulletin Board For June 23, 2017

General Interest

Art Exhibit by Laura Foster Nicholson, through July 14, St. Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery, St. Meinrad; exhibit of tapestries, watercolors and digital prints; free and open to the public; for library hours call 812-357-6401 or 800-987-7311, or visit www.saintmeinrad.edu/library/hours/.

2017 Tour de Fleur Garden Walk, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., June 24-25, Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties; admission tickets $15 in advance, $20 day of walk; for more information, including locations and ticket sales locations, contact Karen Flittner at 812-853-0251 or kflitt@aol.com, or Sandy Mehling at 812-853-6672 or slmehling@wowway.com.

St. Vincent de Paul Quarterly Breakfast, 8 a.m. Mass, breakfast will follow, June 25, Resurrection, Evansville; all are welcome.

Rejoice — A Catholic Community Celebration, doors open at noon, Sept. 17, 12:30-1:30 p.m. personal reconciliation, 1:15-1:50 p.m. musical prelude, 2 p.m. Mass concelebrated by the priests of the Diocese of Evansville.

Classes/Workshops

Fear — Just a Feeling But Often a Problem, 9-11:30 a.m., June 24, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Edwin J. Guild Center, Belleville, Ill.; presentation on how best to move through fears to the fullness of life; cost $20, pre-registration required; information and registration at snows.org/programs or contact the Shrine at 618-397-6700 ext. 6270.

Monasticism in the 21st Century — A View from the Trenches, 7 p.m., July 2 - 9 p.m., July 3, Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; presented by Father Michael Casey; $175 includes program, overnight lodging at Kordes Hall, two meals; commuter cost $125; registration due June 29; for more information or to register, call 800-880-2777 or visit www.thedome.org/events.

Herbalicious: Mastering Culinary Herbs, 5:30-8:30 p.m., July 13, St Mary-of-the-Woods; learn health benefits of herbs and how to preserve and pair fresh herbs; cost $35; registration deadline July 6; register online at Events.WhiteViolet.org or call 812-535-2930.

Concerts

Free Patriotic Concerts, 7 p.m., Sundays in June, Evansville Central High School Auditorium; Evansville Symphonic Band will present free concerts each week featuring local solo artists; for more information, visit EvansvilleSymphonicBand.org.

Conferences

Gather in Faith Women’s Conference, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Sept. 16, St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; conference theme is “With Great Love;” keynote speaker Hallie Lord, author and radio host; cost $25, includes lunch, childcare available $5 per child, $15 family max; register online at www.sjbnewburgh.org or contact Bethany Logan at bpmmjd@yahoo.com.

Catholic Charities Wisdom Days, Sept. 18,Huntingburg Event Center (Dubois County), Sept. 25, Green Activities Center, Vincennes University (Vincennes) and Oct. 2, St. Vincent/St. Mary’s Manor Auditorium (Evansville); free and includes lunch, speakers and attendance; free-will offerings are appreciated; registration opens July 26 at 8 a.m. at www.ccevansville.org/wisdom-days.html or by calling 812-423-5456; registration required and deadline is two weeks prior to event.

Dinners

Steak Night, 5 p.m.-midnight, July 8, St. John the Evangelist, Daylight; dinner served 6-8 p.m., includes ribeye steak, baked potato, vegetable; adult beverages and sodas available to purchase; music throughout the evening by Haywire; advance ticket $18, at the door $20; must be 21 to enter, photo ID required; $5,000 in raffle prizes to be given away; corporate sponsorships available; call 812-867-3718 for information.

50

Over 50 Catholic Singles Club, 6:30-8:30 p.m., first Thursday of each month, Holy Family Room, St. Benedict Hall, St. Benedict Cathedral, Evansville; all are welcome to join!

Fundraisers

Rummage Sale, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., June 23, 7 a.m.-noon, June 24, St. Clement, Boonville; $5 bag sale each day, larger items will be priced; for more information, call 812-897-4653.

Stitchin’ Sew n’ Sews Treasure Table Sale, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., July 1, 2 and 3, Daller Room, St. Agnes, Evansville; fabric, project kits, books, patterns, magazines, notions, threads, templates and more for sale; contact Rosie at rmreising@wowway.com or 812-602-3850 for more information.

On the Hill 5K, 8:30 a.m., Sept. 16, St. Meinrad Archabbey, St. Meinrad; registration open at 8 a.m.; $20 per person before Sept. 1, $25 after, $10 for ages 15 and under; registration includes a t-shirt; register at www.saintmeinrad.org/on-the-hill-5K/.

Health

Zumba Class, 6-7 p.m., every Tuesday and Thursday, Christ the King Gym, Evansville; all are welcome, $3 per class.

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center Fitness Classes, Jasper; for more information or to register for the classes, visit Memorial Hospital’s website at www.mhhcc.org and click on “Classes and Events,” or call the Health and Wellness staff at 812-996-2399.

Change the Life You Live: Diabetes, Memorial Hospital Medical Arts Building, Jasper; classes offered on a continual basis focusing on medications, self-monitoring, nutrition and physical activity; registration required by calling 812-996-0521.

Marriage

You Can Help Your Marriage — Retrouvaille, Aug. 11-13, Indianapolis; worldwide program offering tools for couples to rediscover a loving marriage relationship; visit www.HelpOurMarriage.com or www.retrouvaille.org.

Marriage Help — Retrouvaille, program begins Aug. 18-20, Diocese of Owensboro; Retrouvaille (pronounced retro - vi) has helped thousands of couples who are disillusioned or experiencing misery in their marriages; for information or to register, call the Diocese of Owensboro Family Life office at 270-852-8346 or visit www.retrouvaille.org.

Retreats

July Summer Retreat for Women Religious, July 16-21; Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; “Mysticism of Desire: The Way of Spiritual Intimacy;” led by Missionary Oblate Father Daniel Renaud; retreat fee $450, includes accommodations, meals and program materials; commuters can attend for $275; for more information, contact Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or email kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Spiritual Growth

Looking at the Gospels of Thomas, Mary Magdalene and Judas, 10 a.m.-noon, July 8, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Edwin J. Guild Center, Belleville, Ill.; Bible study led by Mark Etling, Ph.D.; $10 per session; pre-registration is required; for more information or to register, visit www.snows.org/programs or contact the Shrine at 618-397-6700 ext. 6270 or 314-241-3400 ext. 6270.

“Centering Prayer,” 5-6:30 p.m., July 11, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; Evening with an Ursulinedinner and presentation; preregistration is required by contacting Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Taizé Prayer Gathering, 7-8 p.m., July 11, Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary-of-the Woods; gatherings focus on “Praying for Peace in the world and in our hearts”; candlelight service includes prayer, music, time for silence, spoken and silent prayers; free to attend; for more information, call 812-535-2952 or log on to Taize.ProvCenter.org.

“The Joy of Love” Book Study, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Aug. 10, Sept. 14, Oct. 12, Nov. 9, Dec. 14; Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; $20 fee per class includes lunch; to register contact Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206 or kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Eucharistic Adoration, 4-5 p.m., second Sunday of each month, Motherhouse Chapel, Mount Saint Joseph, Maple Mount, Ky.; adoration concludes with evening prayer; for more information, contact kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org.

Masses for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, 5 p.m., Saturdays, St. Ferdinand, Ferdinand; 11 a.m., Sundays, St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; ASL interpreter and assisted listening devices available; for information, contact Father Henry Kuykendall at 812-490-1000.

Support Groups

“Creating Hope,” 5:30-7:30 p.m., first and second Tuesday of each month, Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center Conference Room located at the Dorbett Street entrance of Memorial Hospital, Jasper; sessions designed for cancer patients, their families and caregivers to use creative expression as a coping mechanism; art materials and instructional book are available at each session; for more information, visit www.mhhcc.org and click on “Classes and Events” or call 812-996-7488

Good Shepherd Social Support Group, noon, third Sunday of each month, Good Shepherd, Evansville; group for divorced or widowed; for information call 812-867-5790.

Vocations

Spiritual Direction Training Program, begins Oct. 16, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; applications now being accepted for two-year program of four weekly training sessions each year to prepare participants for ministry of spiritual direction in the spirit of the Ursuline founder, St. Angela Merici; registration deadline is Aug. 31; scholarships available; for more information, contact Sister Mary Matthias Ward at 270-229-0200 or mary.ward@maplemount.org.

Youth and Young Adults

TEC 98 (Teens Encounter Christ), July 21-24, St. Mary, Ireland; future retreat weekends Nov. 11-13, and Feb. 17-19, 2018; three-day experience for young people searching for goals, acceptance, meaning and community; for application and more information, visit www.switec.org.