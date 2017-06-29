Around The Diocese For June 30, 2017

By

Happy birthday!

Father Ambrose Wanyonyi, associate pastor of Sts. Peter and Paul Parish in Haubstadt, St. James Parish in Haubstadt and Holy Cross Parish in Fort Branch, celebrates his birthday July 5. Michael Jones, deacon at St. Peter Parish in Montgomery, celebrates his birthday July 6.

Michele Gondi, parish catechetical leader at St. Matthew Parish in Mount Vernon, celebrates her birthday July 9.

Joel Padgett, parish catechetical leader at St. John the Evangelist Parish in Daylight, celebrates his birthday July 10.

Mary Altman, parish catechetical leader at Holy Family Parish in Jasper, celebrates her birthday July 11.

Father Edward Schnur, pastor of St. Wendel Parish in St. Wendel and St. Francis Xavier Parish in Poseyville, celebrates his birthday July 10.

Father Jack Durchholz, pastor of Christ the King Parish in Ferdinand, celebrates his birthday July 11.

Father Anthony Kissel, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, celebrates his birthday July 11.

Happy anniversary!

The following deacons were ordained on July 9, 2005:

Vince Bernardin, Holy Redeemer Parish, Evansville;

William Brandle, St. James and Sts. Peter and Paul Parishes, both in Haubstadt, and Holy Cross Parish in Fort Branch;

David Cook, retired;

James Flynn, retired;

Gerald Gagne, Precious Blood Parish, Jasper;

Thomas Goebel, Corpus Christi Parish, Evansville;

Michael Helfter, Holy Family Parish, Jasper;

Dennis Hilderbrand, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Washington;

Kenneth Johanning, Divine Mercy Parish, St. Anthony;

Charles Koressel, St. Philip Parish, Posey County;

Thomas Lehman, St. Boniface Parish, Evansville;

David Rice, St. John Parish, Daylight, and director of the Clergy Personnel Board;

Earl Ruppel, retired;

Levi Schnellenberger, St. Joseph Parish, Jasper;

David Seibert, pastoral life coordinator at St. Boniface Parish, Evansville, and director of the diocesan Office of the Permanent Diaconate;

Michael Seibert, St. Isidore the Farmer Parish, Celestine;

Michael Waninger, St. Martin Parish in Chrisney and St. Bernard Parish in Rockport;

James Woebkenberg, St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Dale;

Donald Yochum, retired.

Annunciation Parish to host 4th of July Mass

Annunciation Parish Christ the King church will host the Cluster Fourth of July Mass at 9 a.m. on July 4. All are welcome to attend.

