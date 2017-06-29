Local Students Tech It Easy

By By Bart Burke, Special To The Message

Beverly Williamson, director of Marian Educational Outreach, tries out the virtual reality goggles during the annual

Local students from Evansville area Diocesan schools participated in the 2017 "Tech it Easy" technology enrichment program, sponsored by Marian Educational Outreach. The two-day camp was held on June 12-13 at the Reitz Memorial High School Media Center. The campers, led by Catholic school special education teachers and technology coordinators, had the unique opportunity to learn about a wide variety of engaging iPad apps. While some campers were reluctant to put aside their summer vacation plans for some hands-on learning, they quickly changed their tune when they saw all of the exciting projects they would be completing. Activities this year included the creation of a photo/text editing project, Stop Motion videos, and an introduction to Google Classroom. On day two of the camp, students were divided into groups and completed activities at three stations set up throughout the media center, consisting of virtual field trips through Google Expedition, Hour of Code programming apps, and a Lego Storyboard Creator. With the assistance of MEO, these students will have a head start on the upcoming school year and be able to wow their peers with all they have learned.

Special thanks to Bart Burke, Technology Integration and Curriculum Specialist at Westside Catholic School in Evansville, for his coverage of this annual event.